The hidden NBA draft prospect that could fix the Cavaliers' biggest problem

With an increasingly expensive cap sheet and new no control over their own first-round picks right now, the Cleveland Cavaliers must make the most of any hidden talent lurking in the second round.

Last year, the Cavaliers selected Jaylon Tyson 20th overall. While the three-year collegiate prospect rarely saw opportunities on the court, he seems to be proving himself as a hidden gem the Cavs can rely on for future development. Over the years, Cleveland has proudly taken chances on low-risk draft prospects and built them into rotational players. Dean Wade and Craig Porter, Jr. became instrumental role players for stretches, and both Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill were overlooked by the rest of the NBA when the Cavs found them.

This year, the Cavaliers are looking to do it again. With the 49th and 59th overall picks in this draft, Cleveland will be searching for undiscovered and undervalued college players. While Cleveland has two chances to make the right selection, selecting at the very end of the second round means there is little room for error. Second-round draft picks rarely make a real impact on the NBA court, but with the Cavs' rising tax burden and limited trade options, they need to find the diamond in the rough.

Despite absurd rumors that the Cavaliers could explore a blockbuster deal to steal the number one pick from the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland's focus will be on adding a cheap bench contributor in the final moments of the draft.

Given Cleveland's underwhelming frontcourt depth, it is easy to assume that the scout team is looking for an NBA-ready big man to add in the final selections of the draft. Unless the Cavs find a perfect Jarrett Allen trade, coach Kenny Atkinson will probably have a nearly identical roster with a two-big frontcourt. A third center will not be asked to log heavy minutes, making the possibility that the Cavaliers find the ideal fit late in the draft more likely.

The Cavaliers have expressed interest in a list of prospects already. Notably, one proven college big man could be the standout pick the Cavs need.

The Cavaliers have the perfect center prospect

According to Cavs insider Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers invited Alabama big man Clifford Omoruyi for a pre-draft workout. Standing at 6-foot-11, the Nigerian big man made a significant impact with the Crimson Tide in his lone season with the university. Before joining Alabama, Omoruyi played four years with Rutgers, making him one of the oldest prospects in the draft this year.

While few franchises prioritize older players, Omoruyi's age and proven track record in college should make him the ideal candidate for the Cavs. In his final season, Omoruyi averaged 7.9 pionts, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 19.2 minutes per game. The year prior, he led the Big Ten in blocks per game, swatting away 2.9 shots each night while scoring 10.4 points and grabbing 8.3 rebounds.

Omoruyi does not present a floor-spacing, modern big man. Instead, he would provide the Cavaliers a bullish, physical paint presence with a high motor and impressive body strength. Though limited offensively, Cleveland's dynamic backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have proven themselves maestros at dishing the ball into the paint and opening opportunities for their big men to thrive.

Where the Cavs' current frontcourt stars struggle to dominate in post-up chances, Omoruyi shows much greater potential. His physical tools are imposing on a defender, and he already has the experience to handle a wide variety of challenges. Adding a 23-year-old college graduate gives Cleveland a low-cost talent with preexisting veteran knowledge for his age.

Additionally, Omoruyi's defensive presence is nothing to ignore. His ability to challenge shots in the paint and block attempts from other post players proves his worth to a team like the Cavaliers. With the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, the Cavaliers will make the most of Omoruyi's defensive talent.

While there is still plenty of time before the draft and Omoruyi could attract the eyes of other suitors, the Cleveland Cavaliers would be foolish not to prioritize a player of the Alabama talent's ilk. If there is an opportunity to move up in the draft and guarantee his addition to Cleveland, it would be worth consideration as a solution to Cleveland's worst lingering problem.