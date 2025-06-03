Cavs trade Donovan Mitchell to Mavs for No. 1 pick in wild ESPN trade scenario

The Cleveland Cavaliers improbably trade for Cooper Flagg in a wild four-team ESPN proposal that lands Donovan Mitchell on the Mavericks. Flagg is a generational prospect with all-time great potential, but acquiring him means giving up the Cavs' best player and Jarrett Allen. The package has Allen landing on the Lakers as Cleveland gets some intriguing depth to go with Flagg.

In the ESPN proposal, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Maxi Kleber, Gabe Vincent, Jevon Carter, and the number one overall pick land in Cleveland. The Mavs get Mitchell, one first-rounder, and two first-round swaps. LA receives Allen with the Bulls acting as the fourth team. Chicago ends up with Dalton Knecht, Caleb Martin, and three second-round draft picks.

It is a truly insane proposal, but one Cleveland should consider. They would have Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Flagg to anchor their new core that is loaded with depth. Cleveland was the top seed in the East but got bounced by the Pacers in the second round of the playoffs because of Indiana’s pace and depth. The Cavs would mitigate that edge with this trade.

Cavaliers send Donovan Mitchell to Mavericks for Cooper Flagg

The Cavs could start their new star trio next to Washington and Gafford. That would mean their bench is Max Strus, De’Andre Hunter, Isaac Okoro, Vincent, and Kleber. Cleveland would hope to re-sign Ty Jerome to become the deepest team in the East. Flagg would have to hit the ground running, but this could be the Cavs' chance to build a team that could match the Thunder over the next decade.

Cleveland is rumored to be open to trading Darius Garland. There are questions about the Cavs' ability to win in the playoffs with two undersized guards in the backcourt. Mitchell is their best player. The only way he goes is a trade for another elite talent.

This trade proposal is far-fetched at best. The Mavericks are rumored to have no interest in trading the number one pick. It is fun to speculate, but Flagg could be an all-time great. It is hard to part with that piece after improbably winning the lottery.

Those rumors should not stop the Cavaliers from calling Dallas. A proposal like this would be banking on Flagg reaching his ceiling. That is a risk, but this would give Cleveland three elite talents under 26 years old. They would be set up to win for years to come. That is always worth considering even at a hefty price.

Washington and Gafford helped the Mavericks reach the NBA Finals in 2024. They would become key pieces in Cleveland and make the Cavs one of the deepest teams. All of that is enticing, even if Nico Harrison refuses to part with the number one overall selection.

The Cleveland Cavaliers must choose a direction this offseason. They had the best record in the East but won just one playoff series. Do they shake it up or blame injuries on the upset? The Cavs have the talent, but winning in the playoffs is never easy. They would certainly entertain a deal for Cooper Flagg, but that is unrealistic. What does the front office make happen? Only time will tell, so stay tuned.