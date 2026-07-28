Hawks' Jarrett Allen trade interest could gift Cavaliers golden opportunity

As the Cleveland Cavaliers’ potential pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga continues, the Atlanta Hawks may be interested in someone on their roster. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Hawks may be interested in Jarrett Allen. Obviously, Cleveland probably wouldn’t want to give Allen up in a Kuminga sign-and-trade, but this interest could open up some intriguing opportunities down the line.

“To answer a popular question in our Substack Chat room: Sources say that the Hawks have indeed made their interest in Jarrett Allen known to Cleveland for some time, but I'm told that Cleveland still has not entertained moving its starting center,” Fischer wrote in a recent newsletter.

Obviously, that last tidbit is important, but an Allen trade could allow the Cavaliers to use Evan Mobley as their full-time center. A potential switch-up, if things don’t go well to start the year.

A Jarrett Allen trade with the Hawks could be interesting

Right now, it seems like the Cavs are set on keeping Allen. They want him to be their full-time center, and they still want to use Movley as their power forward for the time being.

But what if next season gets off to a rough start? The East is more talented than ever, and the Cavaliers are going to have to start making some tough second-apron decisions soon anyway.

Trading Allen to the Hawks could see the Cavs finally make the switch from the double-big lineups to a more traditional approach. They haven’t succeeded with this group (at least, not enough), so a change could be necessary.

Plus, a deal with the Hawks could help the Cavs add some more shot creation to the roster – something they needed throughout the course of the playoffs this past year.

Guys like CJ McCollum, Aaron Wiggins, and Corey Kispert could be interesting additions. Obviously, Atlanta would have to attach some draft capital, but Cleveland could shed long-term money and add creation.

At this point, the Cavs need to consider a change. They haven’t been able to get over the hump, and replacing double-big lineups with additional shot creation could be smart.

If the Hawks want Allen, they could be an interesting team to pursue a deal with. A slow start for Cleveland could definitely push them in the direction of a trade like this.

It’s not perfect, and right now, it’s clear that the Cavs like Allen. But at some point, a shake-up may become necessary. And he may be the most expendable of their current core.