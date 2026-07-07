Donovan Mitchell just set Cavaliers up for Jaylen Brown-level trade disaster

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Donovan Mitchell to a four-year, $273 million contract extension to keep him in town for the foreseeable future. By the time he’s in the final year of his contract, Mitchell will be making $75.5 million, which is roughly 35% of the cap. That will put the Cavs in the same position the Boston Celtics were in when they decided to trade Jaylen Brown.

During his post-trade press conference, Brad Stevens said that he didn’t believe having two players (Jayson Tatum and Brown) taking up 70% of the cap is feasible under the current CBA. By the time Mitchell is in the final year of his contract, it will be the first season of Evan Mobley’s next extension.

At that point, the Cavaliers will have to make a decision similar to the one Boston had to make when it decided to trade Brown.

Donovan Mitchell extension could put Cavs in Jaylen Brown cap space situation

When the Celtics won the NBA Championship in 2024, Tatum and Brown were taking up a combined 47% of the cap. Stevens noted that during his media availability. By the time they traded Brown, that number was at 70%.

With how restrictive the new CBA is in regard to taxes and first- and second-apron penalties, having two players on a roster taking up that much of the cap is a tough thing to have to deal with.

Ultimately, Stevens and the Celtics’ front office decided that it wasn’t worth it. That, combined with other reasons, led to their decision to trade Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two firsts, and two seconds. They want to clear up their future books.

That exact situation seems likely to hit the Cavaliers by the time Mitchell is in the final year of his extension. Even next season, the number is going to be at just over 60%, with Mitchell and Mobley taking up that space.

Cleveland is a second-apron team. The Cavs are paying a lot of money to their stars, and it seems inevitable that they will have to make some giant trades to get under that mark.

Mitchell’s massive extension only confirms that theory. The theory that led to Brown getting traded after spending 10 years – and winning a Finals MVP – with the Celtics.

The NBA is a brutal business. And in today’s league, the CBA has a huge say in what moves go down, and when. So, Mitchell signing this extension with the Cavaliers virtually guarantees they’re going to have to make some huge trades down the line.