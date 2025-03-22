Hall of Famer now gunning for Cavaliers star for Defensive Player of the Year

Evan Mobley was almost a lock to win Defensive Player of the Year. The Cleveland Cavaliers star had the award nearly in his hand.

When Victor Wembanyama went down due to injury, the clouds were parting for Mobley to take home the prestigious award, and in the process earn a massive increase on his next contract. Then his primary remaining rival for the award, Jaren Jackson Jr., also suffered an injury that appeared to take him out of the running. Mobley's path seemed unimpeachable.

The past week has not been kind to that assumption. Jackson returned early from his injury; while he hasn't looked at his best since returning, he is at least now on track to qualify for the award, and a strong finish defensively could put him back near the top. The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to win, and four-time winner Rudy Gobert cannot be completely discounted. Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels has had 14 steals in his last four games.

That has coincided with the Cleveland Cavaliers stumbling, losing their last four games. Mobley missed a close loss to the Orlando Magic, then returned and was demolished by the LA Clippers. Ivica Zubac knocked him around like he was a rag doll inside, and both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden worked to get Mobley switched onto them on the perimeter. There is obviously a lot that goes into defense, but Mobley's strength is supposed to be his versatility; he struggled inside and outside against the Clippers.

Losses to the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns didn't help matters; the Cavaliers gave up 123 points in both losses, and Mobley wasn't a defensive difference-maker. It was a rough week not only for the team, but for Mobley's chances at winning the award.

All of that might be fine if his lead over the other contenders was secure. But as is the case with all awards, narrative can be a powerful factor. And a new name has publicly inserted himself into the conversation - and he just might have a case.

Draymond Green wants to win Defensive Player of the Year

As painful as it is to admit, Draymond Green is one of the greatest defenders of all time, and is the shining example of versatility and intelligence unlocking something special for a team. Stephen Curry did something absolutely unique on offense to usher in a dynasty, but Draymond's role is often underrated for how unique of a thing he did defensively.

Yet Draymond Green is also 35 years old, and his prime has clearly passed him by. At times over the last couple of seasons the Warriors have seemed to be better without him on the court. Yet he keeps coming back, proving his value and doing all of the little things to ensure he is still relevant to the team's success.

The Golden State Warriors have been dominating teams defensively since trading for Jimmy Butler, and Green has been at the center of that success. No one has a better defensive rating since the All-Star Break than the Warriors, allowing just 108.1 points per 100 possessions. In that same timeframe, the Cavaliers rank 13th at 112.7.

The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year award put on a defensive clinic on Tuesday night, a game that Curry missed due to injury. Short-handed and in need of a boost, Green locked in and then locked down one of the league's best players. He defended Giannis Antetokounmpo for much of the game, including a block on the first possession. Antetokounmpo shot 5-of-16 on the night in Milwaukee's loss, his worst shooting night of the season by far.

Green came out of that game trumpeting his own value, making a case that he should win Defensive Player of the Year. Per The Athletic, “I don’t see any players completely throwing off an entire team’s offense the way I do,” Green said. “Especially with Wemby going down. It seemed like he had it won. Now it’s right there. One million percent I have a case, and I’ll continue to build that case.”

Draymond Green on DPOY: “I want another one.”



“Especially with Wemby going down. It seemed like he had it won. Now it’s right there.”



“One million percent I have a case and I’ll continue to build that case.” pic.twitter.com/Xzww4H8etz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 19, 2025

Should Mobley be worried? Absolutely. Green has not been as consistently great as Mobley all season, but all it takes is enough voters limiting the data to the past few weeks. If they think to reward Green for being locked in since the Jimmy Butler trade - whatever the justification - then his case blossoms. As the Warriors continue to win, his case blossoms. As the Cavaliers in general and Mobley in particular struggle, Green's case blossoms.

Narrative determines who wins these awards. Mobley has plenty of the narrative given the team's incredible season. Yet an old dog finding the fire to once again give his all is a powerful story, and Green has the gumption and the platform to get the message out.

Evan Mobley once had the award locked up. Now he should feel anything but secure.