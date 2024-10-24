Grading 3 new bold blockbuster Cleveland Cavaliers trade proposals
Trade No. 2 - Former Lakers champion joins Cleveland
The Cavaliers might not be in the market for an expensive superstar. If they were unwilling to deal Garland for Ingram, the Cavs are clearly taking a patient approach to roster construction. Instead, Cleveland could search for a big veteran wing with a good playoff record.
In that case, Sporting News writer Nathaniel Holloway's proposed trade target Kyle Kuzma could be on the Cavs' short list. Kuzma, a 2020 NBA Champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, led the Washington Wizards in scoring last season with 22.2 points alongside 6.6 rebound each night. The 6-foot-9 forward has earned a reputation as a solid but imperfect scorer. His efficiency is questionable, especially from deep, but Kuzma is a high-end starting forward in most systems.
While Holloway did not suggest a specific trade, this deal structure could be the most believable given the Wizards' position in the league to search for more youth.
Financially, there is no simple path to matching Kuzma's 23.5 million contract without losing a core Cavalier, but Cleveland would almost definitely refuse any trade that divides the core in favor of Kuzma. Dealing Isaac Okoro and rookie Jaylon Tyson could entice the Wizards, though, as both players are strong young wings who could complement Washington's young core led by Bilal Coulibaly.
Georges Niang balances the salaries and provides a veteran leader for the Wizards.
On the court, Kuzma would take the starting small forward role over Max Strus, giving the Cavs a tall lineup beyond the backcourt to compensate for Mitchell and Garland. Kuzma's strength and size would make the Cavaliers an imposing opponent for any team, and his positional versatility could allow Cleveland to rotate Kuzma to the four spot at times when Allen or Mobley is resting.
Despite some inefficient scoring, Kuzma was an integral member of the Lakers championship squad, and he could be a perfect addition to the Cavaliers for the right price. If the Cavaliers could make this trade happen, it would undoubtedly make them better. But, it is an unrealistic deal as the Wizards would prioritize future trade assets for Kuzma instead of unproven young players. Losing Tyson could also be a major blow for the Cavs in the future if he develops into a high-end role player.
Kuzma's value is hard to deny, though, making this hypothetical deal decent enough. Still, the Cavs should probably pass and wait for a better option.