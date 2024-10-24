Grading 3 new bold blockbuster Cleveland Cavaliers trade proposals
Before the Cleveland Cavaliers had even played the first game of their season, the trade rumor mill already began spinning.
The Cavs undoubtedly are one of the most interesting teams for trade proposals and discussion this season. After a silent summer, the conversation around the Cavaliers revolves around the long-term viability of the core four. With Donovan Mitchell on a new contract extension, his future in Cleveland is set for now. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley also signed new deals, and Darius Garland has years left on his earlier extension.
With everyone on a multi-year contract, trade ideas do not focus on trading someone before they leave for nothing. Now, onlookers expect the Cavs to explore a blockbuster deal to capitalize on the Mitchell era by targeting All-Star players to place next to him.
Over the summer, the Cavaliers were linked to numerous star forwards, including New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram. Though the Cavs opted to trust in internal development under a new coach, speculation that the core could eventually fracture has not ended. If the Cavaliers cannot find the right balance for the backcourt and frontcourt, then a move may be inevitable sooner rather than later.
Why the Cavaliers could make a blockbuster trade
With a fairly young core surrounding Mitchell, analysts are unsure if the Cavs' championship window is open yet. At 28 years old, Mitchell's window is surely open, though, accelerating Cleveland's need to win now rather than waiting for a hypothetical future run. Since joining the Cavaliers, Mitchell has continually set career highs, including a 71-point single game record against the Chicago Bulls in his first season.
With his lone All-NBA selection coming as a Cavalier, Mitchell is clearly entering his prime as an NBA superstar. It is now the Cavaliers' job to maximize his time in town with a fearless chase toward the Finals. If year three of the core four still is not ready to compete with the best, the Cavs may have no choice but to make the difficult decision to move on from one of the team's star players.
Cleveland's trade rumors have often included Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland, as Mobley's potential as a unicorn big man has made him seemingly untouchable. But, Allen's performance last season has made him the Cavs' second-best player behind Mitchell. The latest rumors and proposals do not disregard the idea that Allen is more valuable to Cleveland than Mobley in the right deal.
If everybody is up for grabs, the trade rumors and speculation can quickly grow wild. As it stands, the Cavaliers organization has repeatedly committed to trusting in this core, making trade proposals nothing more than fantasy. But, how could these hypothetical moves affect the Cavs this season?