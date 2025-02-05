Grade the Trade: Cavaliers answer biggest need at the deadline in bold proposal

With a 40-10 record through 50 games, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the few NBA teams who do not need a trade at the deadline.

Still, the Cavs rely too heavily on their one big wing Dean Wade, making them a clear buyer for a second combo forward as they build toward a Finals favorite. In games without Wade this season, the Cavaliers have a 10-5 record. Though still well above .500, half of Cleveland's losses have been in some way impacted by his absence. Wade is the Cavaliers' only sizeable wing, standing at 6-foot-9. Each other wing is 6'5" or shorter (with the exception of rookie Jaylon Tyson at 6'6").

There's a glaring need for the Cavaliers, and it's been there since they added Donovan Mitchell in 2022. With an undersized backcourt, the Cavs answered this with an oversized frontcourt. On the wing, though, the Cavaliers are a mess. They have a wealth of options and specialists, but it is still their most flawed position.

While the Cavaliers are likely going to stay silent for the third consecutive trade deadline, recent rumors have linked Cleveland to the perfect fit for both this season and the future.

Cavaliers linked to Atlanta forward

The Cavaliers are reportedly revisiting talks from last season and this summer, targeting Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter ahead of the trade buzzer. According to Cavs insider Chris Fedor, the Cavs have expressed interest in Hunter, and a long list of other talents, in recent days as the February 6 deadline nears.

This season, Hunter has reshaped himself as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate after battling injuries in his earlier years. In 36 games, the 27-year-old veteran has started three times and is averaging 18.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.6 percent from deep on 6.6 attempts per game. His size, athleticism and versatility make him a high-value target, especially with his role being diminished from a starter in Atlanta in favor of Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and the first-overall draft pick Zacharie Risacher.

Sitting at 23-27, the Hawks are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and are struggling to find an identity around star guard Trae Young. Hunter's $21.5 million salary is a high price tag for Atlanta's bench, and the Cavaliers could provide cap flexibility to entice the Hawks to move on from the former fourth-overall pick.

Building the trade

As Fedor notes in his article, the Cavaliers would likely have to include sixth man Caris LeVert in the trade. LeVert's $16.5 million salary brings the Cavs close to matching salaries. With an expiring deal, LeVert would hold plenty of value to the Georgia basketball squad's future moves, whether he re-signs or moves on to his next team.

In this deal, Cleveland ships LeVert to Atlanta alongside Georges Niang, sweetening the deal with future draft compensation. The Hawks would receive significant cap relief, as Niang's salary decreased by the year. While Niang has been a cultural facet of the Cavaliers this season, finding a noticeable upgrade at the forward position must be a worthwhile move for Cleveland.

The future draft picks are nothing spectacular for the Hawks, but as the NBA's chaotic trade deadline takes shape, Atlanta would not have the leverage to hold a high asking price while stars are moved for much less.

With LeVert in Atlanta, the Hawks add another crafty ball handler and perimeter defender. Pairing him with Daniels, Atlanta could build a competent defensive lineup to compensate for Young's inefficiencies. Playing Niang in spot minutes as a three-point specialist could also elevate the Hawks' potential over time.

Realistically, Atlanta could ask for either Isaac Okoro or Jaylon Tyson instead of Niang, but for the purposes of looking through the Cavaliers' best-scenario perspective, both players are excluded.

As for the Cavaliers, though, this trade deals two rotation players and a handful of their remaining draft picks. Is it worth it?

Should the Cavaliers say yes?

Columbus native Caris LeVert is posting strong numbers, averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 assists and 41.4 percent from deep in four fewer minutes per game than Hunter.

LeVert has reformed himself this year, leaning into efficiency and smart shot selection under coach Kenny Atkinson's system. Losing your best bench player would be painful, but in truth it should be a no-brainer move if the Hawks show interest.

For all of LeVert's talent and impact, the Cavaliers' biggest area of need is the wing, and Hunter answers that question and is on a multi-year, mid-size contract. With a core four on lengthy extensions and rapidly-growing price tags, the Cavaliers cannot afford to be overly hesitant as they chase the Finals. Hunter provides each need Cleveland has without costing a core member.

Fedor's report did not go into detail as to how advanced any trade talks have been, likely suggesting that the Cavaliers are only in exploratory conversations. In the past, Cleveland has shown interest in Hunter repeatedly but have not been able to secure a deal. With LeVert's expiring deal and the clock ticking to decide between ducking the luxury tax or going all in, the Cavs' last chance at Hunter is now.

LeVert and Niang have value for the Cavaliers, but De'Andre Hunter could easily be the final piece in putting the Cleveland Cavaliers on another championship banner. The Cavs have yet to make a real trade since the Mitchell blockbuster and have seen themselves fall apart due to a lacking wing rotation ever since. They need a trade more than their record would suggest, and Hunter is the perfect candidate.