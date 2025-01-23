1 Cavaliers role player Cleveland must make untouchable in trade talks

With a star quartet leading the way, the Cleveland Cavaliers have more than enough star power to make a deep playoff run this year.

Any successful star core, though, has also been surrounded by players who star in their role, going above and beyond to make the extra play and put them over the top. Cleveland has undoubtedly enjoyed a wealth of this, finding immense value of out their bench unit and depth players. Combo guard Ty Jerome burst onto the scene as an unexpected spark plug, putting the Cavaliers over their opponents numerous times.

Sixth man Caris LeVert has entirely reinvented his offensive mindset, buying into coach Kenny Atkinson's system and becoming one of the Cavs' most efficient scorers alongside impressive playmaking and defensive energy. These kinds of role players are real difference makers on a contender, elevating the efforts of the star cast to the next level. Whether it's making a baseline cut for a lob, draining a clutch corner three or simply staying connected to their defensive assignment, Cleveland's role players are undeniably making this franchise a step better than before.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Cavs' may aim to consolidate depth for another high-end role player to build toward the playoffs. Brooklyn Nets wing Cameron Johnson has rejoined Cavaliers trade rumors after being connected over the summer, making Cleveland's intentions clearly focused on building the best possible depth chart ahead of the 16-game season.

If the Cavaliers do make a deal ahead of the February 6 buzzer, some hometown favorites may be on the move. No matter the look of the roster after the deadline, Cleveland needs to add one impact role player to their untouchable list alongside the stars.

The Cavaliers cannot afford to lose their best big wing

Cleveland has finally had a chance to see what a healthy, available Dean Wade looks like this season, and the results have been key in distinguishing the Cavs as the league's best squad.

In 33 games played, the former G League wing has averaged 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers made in 22.7 minutes per night. He has started in 24 games, both as a small forward and power forward. Wade is not a high-minutes or high-usage player, but his presence extends far beyond the box score. The 6'9" forward has debatably been the best wing defender in Cleveland, competing with defensive stalwart Isaac Okoro after taking on the rival team's top assignment multiple times this year.

Wade's on/off numbers show his value. Defensively, opponents have a -2.2 point differential, placing him in the top third across the league. Additionally, the Cavaliers are 30-3 in games in which Dean Wade plays. Over the course of Wade's career as a full-time NBA player in September 2022, he has a 96-35 record.

With an astounding 73.28 win percentage when on the court, the Cavaliers are clearly better with Wade healthy and on the court. While Wade is not the only factor playing into these wins, a two-and-a-half year sample size is more than enough to recognize his value.

Since the same time period of September 2022, the Cavaliers are only 39-36 without Wade available for play. While still above .500, Cleveland is much less overwhelming of contender.

The value the "Real D. Wade of Cleveland Basketball" is not the numbers he puts on the board. It is not only his shooting percentage from deep (although that helps). It is not just his height or strength. Wade gives the Cavaliers immeasurable value by bringing a constant positive impact with every second he is on the floor. The only critique fans have levied against Dean in years past is his injury-plagued history. When Wade plays heavy minutes or is overworked, he tends to be injury prone for lengthy periods of time.

Losing such a long-time impact role player would be a detriment for the Cavaliers' chances at success. Though his roughly $6 million salary could help match numbers in another deal, Cleveland cannot afford to move on from their only ahtletic 3-and-D big wing. Even if the Cavs dealt Wade for an upgraded version of himself, Cleveland would be better off trusting in cohesion and attempting to add a second wing next to Wade rather than replacing him.

With Atkinson managing Wade's usage and minutes to draw out the best in him every night, the Cleveland Cavaliers have finally found the balance for their best role player. Wade is the definitive X-Factor, and keeping him around and healthy for the playoffs will be paramount for the team's success.