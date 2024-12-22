1 good, 1 better, 1 best wing trade targets for the Cleveland Cavaliers

If the Cleveland Cavaliers continue their trend over the past few seasons, they will target a big 3-and-D wing at this trade deadline.

Given their strong 25-4 record, the Cavs may also continue their recent trend of staying silent at the trade buzzer. Regardless, Cleveland's hot season has not stopped their name from being toss around in the trade rumor mill. The Cavaliers have not been linked to All-Star talents like Zach Lavine, instead being paired with veteran wings and solid help on the wing.

Unsurprisingly, Cleveland is not an exception to the value big two-way wings provide in the modern NBA. A perimeter threat with versatile defensive utility is one of the most impactful roles to be filled on a contending roster. If the Cavs can find the right deal, they should likely consider making a move. While it could affect team chemistry, Cleveland chasing the Boston Celtics with the Finals in their crosshairs.

What wings, then, could be the best targets for the Cavs at the right price? Looking at players who may find their way onto the trade market, these three wings could be ideal options for Cleveland's trade pursuits.

Good - Dorian Finney Smith

Brooklyn Nets wing Dorian Finney-Smith has been included in endless trade rumors since his arrival in Brooklyn. After years with the Dallas Mavericks as the go-to defensive stopper for Luka Doncic, DFS joined a rebuilding Nets team in exchange for Kyrie Irving. At 31 years old, sticking around a rebuilding squad is viewed as wasted years for a top-end role player such as Finney-Smith.

In an earlier mock trade, we suggested DFS could arrive in Cleveland for Caris LeVert in a multi-team deal. Considering LeVert's continued efficiency and influence on winning, dealing the Columbus native would be a massive loss for the Cavs. Landing the veteran wing is still a reasonable task, however, with a salary just under $15 million this season. Making just ahead of the non-taxpayer Mid-Level Exception, Finney-Smith is the most reasonable high-profile trade target for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland has been linked to the Nets forward numerous times in the past year, both at the previous deadline and throughout the offseason. Prior to Finney-Smith, the Cavs had interest in another Nets wing, Royce O'Neale. Brooklyn has employed a multitude of sharpshooters who pique the Cavaliers' interest; yet, a deal has never happened. This season may finally be the one to do it, considering Cleveland's position atop the NBA and potential to overthrow the Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

Better - Cameron Johnson

DFS' running mate Cameron Johnson is possibly the only wing player included in more trade rumors. Four years Finney-Smith's junior, the 6'8" forward Cam Johnson provides a lethal perimeter presence, knocking down 43.1 percent of his 7.6 three-point attempts this season.

While Johnson has struggled to stay healthier in prior seasons, he has had a clean bill of health this season, placing him above Finney-Smith on this list. Considering the Cavs have injury concerns with their already-present 3-and-D wing Dean Wade, trading for Johnson's pricey $22.5 million contract could be a poor choice if his bad luck continues.

Offensively, Johnson fits perfectly into what the Cavaliers do. In Max Strus' first game back, Cleveland saw the benefits of placing a true volume shooter on the wing. Johnson would add another layer to this Cavs offense. Placing him either at the small or power forward position, he gives Cleveland lineup versatility and enough floor spacing to give either Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley immense room to facilitate around the post.

Defensively, Johnson deserves a better reputation than he likely has. While Finney-Smith built his career off hard defensive intensity, Johnson may have surpassed him this season. Johnson can stay in front of his assignment, has the length and size to contest at the rim and has the strength to play physical.

Acquiring Johnson is a hard task, though. His large contract is difficult enough, but he also will certainly have far more suitors on the market than almost any other wing. Every contender, and hopeful contender, will covet the Nets combo forward like no other. While he is not a superstar on his own, he is the perfect complementary player to set alongside a star core.

The Cavs would almost certainly lose any bidding war for Johnson, but he is nonetheless a fantastic trade target.

Best - Herb Jones

Like Johnson, the Cavaliers have little-to-no chance of adding New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones this deadline. After early reports suggested Jones could be available for trade, there has been no indicators since that the Pels are actually open for business on the All-Defensive wing.

Jones is not a volume shooter like Johnson, but he is not far off. He is shooting roughly 32 percent on 4.4 attempts this year, a significant dip from last year's 41.8 percent at similar volume. If the Cavaliers believe they can reignite the former Alabama forward's shooting prowess, he would undoubtedly be the best possible addition to this roster for years to come.

Defensively, he presents one of the league's most elite and versatile forwards. Placing Jones in the Cavaliers' lineup alongside Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley could create the NBA's best defense of this decade. At just $12.5 million this season, Jones is also the cheapest potential target.

If the Cavaliers have an available route to acquire Jones, it could be executive malfeasance not to do so. However, wishing on a shooting star may have just as much chance as coming true as calling New Orleans about their defensive stud.