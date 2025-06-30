Former NBA Champion is the best solution for the Cavaliers' free agency needs

NBA free agency is almost at hand, and the Cleveland Cavaliers' biggest need could not be more obvious.

Following a surprise trade for veteran guard Lonzo Ball and a new contract for Sam Merrill, the Cavaliers' backcourt and wing depth are under control. Despite the penalties with the new second apron of the luxury tax, the Cavs have maneuvered the start of the offseason masterfully. Snagging a steal in the NBA draft with Duke junior Tyrese Proctor, the Cavaliers are already looking ready to repeat their regular season success as the best Eastern Conference squad.

With guards and wings under contract, the Cavs still need to discover the final puzzle piece to their championship chase. Since pairing Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the backcourt, the Cavaliers have failed to secure a reliable backup big. Relying on aging veterans like Robin Lopez and Tristan Thompson have been decent stopgaps, but the Cavs need a real post presence off the bench next season.

Cleveland's realistic free agency options are limited to veteran minimum deals, but a former NBA champion could be the best possible addition to The Land.

The Cavaliers need to target Chris Boucher in free agency

With Mobley and Allen on roster, the Cavaliers will likely employ one of their two star bigs for the majority of minutes at the center spot each game. This could rule out finding a traditional five for the Cavaliers, instead targeting a player who can transition between the four and the five.

Toronto Raptors veteran Chris Boucher could be searching for a new opportunity after eight years with the Cavs' conference rival. At 32 years old, Boucher has carved out a solid career as a backup big man, playing as a stretch forward or small-ball center. Last season, Boucher averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 36.3 percent from deep in 17.2 minutes per game.

Off the Toronto bench, Boucher continues to show that he is a winning role player. Though he and the Raptors have fallen short of their lofty Finals goals after winning in 2019, Boucher is a quality veteran who could play a key role for the Cavaliers.

Adding the 6-foot-9 Boucher would not only give the Cavaliers a realistic backup center, but he also can play at the four spot alongside either Mobley or Allen. Finding a fluid 4/5 veteran could also allow the Cavs to give De'Andre Hunter an opportunity to spend most of his playing time at his natural small forward position instead of playing off position as a power forward.

In his first Cavaliers season, Hunter spent 71 percent of his minutes in the frontcourt rather than on the wing. Boucher, though an undersized center, solves the Cavaliers' needs to place Hunter at his best position. On a minimum contract, Boucher is the perfect frontcourt addition without offering a redundant skillset to Mobley or Allen.

Entering free agency, the Cleveland Cavaliers' free agency priorities are obvious. Finding a way to bolster the frontcourt depth chart and emphasize Hunter's wing defense are the biggest needs Cleveland must address. Adding Chris Boucher resolves these lingering faults as the Cavs eye a run to the Finals.