Former Cavaliers star might be on his final NBA stretch after rough start

Kevin Love might not have much time left in the NBA. The 37 year-old is playing for the Utah Jazz, in case you haven't tuned in to much Jazz basketball this season, and he is playing a decent amount for them with Walker Kessler out for the season... But it's unfortunately becoming clear that the Cavs legend is on the last leg of his NBA journey.

There's no shame in that! Love has put together a HOF career in this sport and no one can be mad at him for finishing up some side quests in 2025-26. Spot minutes on a rebuilding Jazz team? Why not! As long as you're having fun, Kevin. And he does seem to be having fun, judging by his Instagram posts, at least.

Kevin Love will always be a Cavaliers legend

One of the most respected and accomplished players in franchise history, Love was an All-Star caliber player in the early days of his Cavs tenure, and transitioned to an elite sixth man by the end of it.

He was an incredible presence in the locker room and he consistently produced on the court for nearly a decade. He's most well-known for being a huge part of the championship team, but his peak in Cleveland lasted far longer than one season.

If this is it for Love, Cavs fans can do nothing but tip their cap. Maybe his next role is in broadcasting, maybe he rides off into the sunset, maybe he becomes a social media influencer. None of those are a joke, either — I could see each one happening equally.

In the meantime, I hope Love is enjoying his (potential) maiden voyage around the NBA. The stakes are pretty low in Utah, so maybe he gets dealt somewhere else at the trade deadline to bring some outside shooting to a contender down the stretch. Huh, I wonder if there's a team like that that could use his services... No, that's crazy, right? Unless...