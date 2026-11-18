Remember when Collin Sexton was one of the few reasons Cleveland Cavaliers fans had to get excited about basketball? Those post-LeBron years weren't exactly overflowing with highlights, but Sexton gave us something to cheer about with his relentless motor, fearless drives and an almost unreasonable determination to compete with anybody standing in front of him.

Well, that same Collin Sexton is now wearing purple and gold, and things are looking pretty good for him.

The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting atop the NBA standings with a 13-2 record, and while Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are understandably getting most of the attention, Cleveland's former first-round pick has carved out a role on the league's hottest team. And perhaps the most encouraging part is that his head coach seems to love exactly what makes Sexton, well, Sexton.

Collin Sexton is giving the Lakers valuable production off the bench

Sexton isn't the 20-point-per-game scorer Cavaliers fans remember from his early Cleveland days, but he's still finding ways to contribute.

Through his first 14 appearances, the 27-year-old is averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 assists in just 18.7 minutes per game. He's primarily coming off the bench, providing another scoring option when the Lakers need someone to attack the basket and bring some life to the offense. And there have been some encouraging performances.

Sexton dropped 21 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 28, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and knocking down four three-pointers. Against Atlanta on November 9, he contributed 18 points and six assists in 27 minutes, showing that he can do more than simply hunt for his own shot. But it hasn't all been sunshine and highlight reels.

His shooting percentages have been disappointing, particularly from beyond the arc, where he's connecting on just 26.9% of his attempts. His overall field-goal percentage sits at 42.6%, a noticeable drop from the efficiency he demonstrated in Charlotte last season.

He's also had nights when the offense simply hasn't been there. Against Charlotte on November 17, Sexton managed 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting, including a rough 1-of-7 performance from deep.

That bring did, there's still something to be said for contributing meaningful minutes to a team that's winning practically every night. And Sexton is doing exactly that.

JJ Redick loves the energy Collin Sexton brings to Los Angeles

If there's one thing Cavaliers fans know about Sexton, it's that nobody has ever needed to remind him to play hard. Apparently, JJ Redick has noticed. Following Sexton's 21-point performance against the Clippers, the Lakers coach praised his intensity, saying, "I love the competitive fire."

Redick even joked about how difficult it can be to get Sexton's attention once he's locked into a game. And anyone who remembers Sexton's Cleveland days can probably picture exactly what he's talking about.

That intensity has become a valuable part of his role in Los Angeles. Sexton pressures defenders, attacks the paint and brings the kind of energy that can change the feel of a game when the starters need a breather. He's also developing a positive relationship with his coach.

Sexton has credited Redick with giving him the freedom to play aggressively while helping him understand where his teammates need to be on the floor. "He's just allowing me to play free," Sexton said.

That's a pretty encouraging sign for a player who has bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland. Redick clearly appreciates what Sexton brings, even if his shooting numbers suggest there's still plenty of room for improvement.

Collin Sexton could finally get his first taste of playoff basketball

Here's something that might surprise Cavaliers fans. Despite entering his ninth NBA season, Sexton has never appeared in a playoff game. Not one.

His Cleveland teams were rebuilding, and his subsequent stops in Utah and Charlotte didn't exactly provide opportunities to chase a championship. But that could finally change in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have opened the season with nine consecutive victories following their second loss, and their 13-2 record has them looking like a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.

For Sexton, that means something bigger than individual statistics. He's getting an opportunity to contribute to a winning team, learn what it takes to compete alongside established stars and potentially experience the postseason for the first time. And maybe there's more to come.

His shooting could improve, his minutes could increase and his chemistry with Redick and the rest of the Lakers could continue developing.

Cleveland fans already know how much heart Sexton brings to the court. Now he has a chance to show what that same energy looks like when the games really matter. After eight seasons of watching the playoffs from home, Young Bull might finally get his invitation to the party.