Former Cavaliers guard already stuck in NBA limbo with his new team

Collin Sexton started off the year with the Charlotte Hornets after finally being freed from the endless rebuild of the Utah Jazz. Just as things were getting good for the Hornets, Sexton was sent packing elsewhere before the NBA trade deadline. Now a familiar fate haunts him again.

Sexton was included as a part of the deal that landed the Hornets a key addition in Coby White. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old was on his way to joining the Chicago Bulls.

White has not truly hit his stride with Charlotte just yet. However, in spite of that, he has gotten to enjoy something the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard has been long deprived of — winning.

As the Hornets have soared up the Eastern Conference standings, Sexton has been put in the position of Matthew McConaughey's character from Interstellar. The former Cavs lottery pick is pounding the glass from the other side.

Collin Sexton is stuck on a rebuilding team yet again

Sexton has played eight years in the NBA since being taken with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Even with all that time spent in the league, the former Cav has not played a single minute of playoff basketball.

It's not like Sexton has consistently been a player who is detrimental to winning either. He just went from rebuild to rebuild, to a rebuild that was about to turn the corner, and now it is back to a full-scale rebuilding team for him once more.

The Bulls do not really have much use for Sexton on the roster. It should not surprise anyone when the offseason rolls around and Chicago simply lets his $19 million contract expire and come off the books. That is the best value of what he gives them in their current situation.

Sexton has even played well enough a couple of times that Chicago stumbled their way into added victories with him in the lineup. Against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 1, he poured in 22 points to help the Bulls to one (likely) unwanted win. On March 5, 30 points from Sexton helped his team escape the Phoenix Suns matchup with a tight 105-103 win.

The Bulls are fighting for lottery positioning right now after selling, hard, at the trade deadline. Those are not the results they want to see.

Once Sexton splits off from the Bulls in the summer, perhaps the former Cavs guard can finally make his way to a contender. There should be enough positives he can offer any good team at this stage of his career that make him a valuable addition to winning basketball.