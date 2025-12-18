Former Cavaliers guard is thriving in a way Cleveland is missing right now

Collin Sexton has quickly become an afterthought in Northeast Ohio. The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard was a necessary inclusion for the trade that acquired Donovan Mitchell. Not much else has been discussed regarding the former eighth overall pick since.

There is reason to change that much. Sexton has been excellent with the Charlotte Hornets. It did not take much for the Hornets to pry him away from the Utah Jazz this offseason. They have been amply rewarded for that decision.

Charlotte's goal was clear: remodel the roster around LaMelo Ball. Sexton was a part of that process. The former Cavs guard has been one of the steadiest producers for the Hornets, fitting in as desired with the team.

Not only has Sexton been largely reliable and a big part of the Hornets rotation, but his specific skill set stands out in a way that makes those in Cleveland wistful for when the guard donned wine and gold. A lot of what is missing from the Cavaliers right now could be aided by his presence.

Collin Sexton would plug a lot of holes for the Cavaliers

None of this is to say Cleveland should be regretting trading away Sexton. Without Mitchell, one can only imagine how much worse the disappointing start could be for the Cavaliers this season.

The Cavaliers star has rescued the team with his scoring on a multitude of occasions. Mitchell has nine games of dropping 35-plus for Cleveland this season. The Cavs are 8-1 when their star guard provides those types of heroics.

For a second though, let's entertain the thought of having your cake and eating it too.

The Cavaliers have struggled to find players beyond Mitchell and Darius Garland to collapse opposing defenses. Sexton could do that, averaging a strong 11.1 drives per game this season.

Cleveland has also struggled to efficiently pocket their 3-pointers this season. Sexton, on the other hand, has done an admirable job in that category. The Hornets guard is shooting 36.6 percent in 2025-26.

Sexton's defense does leave a bit to be desired. However, there is an argument to be made that is more reflective of the Hornets as a whole than him as an individual. Charlotte ranks in the bottom-10 defensive ratings (117.3) of the NBA at present.

For whatever it is worth, Sexton is on a contract that would be within the realm of acquisition for the Cavaliers. It would also expire after this season, giving Cleveland cap relief and a chance to secure a more team-friendly deal.

That is not an outright suggestion for the Cavs to push for the move. However, the Hornets are sitting at 8-18. They should be sellers, to some degree, before February.