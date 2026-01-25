Former Cavaliers center made a leap no one thought he had in him

Andre Drummond hit four 3-point buckets during his entire time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This season, that numbers has already more than quadrupled with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Welcome to the year 2026, where the 3-pont shot has so much value that even Drummond has committed himself to expanding his offensive arsenal to include it. Make no mistake about it, that's not a slight at the former Cavaliers center either. The NBA veteran deserves a ton of credit for being 32 years old and adding a new dimension to his game.

Drummond will not remind anyone of Brook Lopez, Myles Turner, or any other center built in that true floor-spacing mold. However, his shot has at least been respectable. In a world where plenty of solid NBA role players fall out of the league after refusing to adapt their games, the 76ers big man deserves major props.

Andre Drummond adding a 3-point shot was not on anyone’s bingo card

Drummond made an entire career out of being a glass eater. The 76ers veteran is still averaging an impressive rebounding rate in his 14th season and his paycheck will always be largely dependent on that component of his game. That has not bred complacency for him.

Remember, this was a guy under threat of being traded as a part of a cost-cutting move during the offseason. When the 76ers wanted to open up their pockets for Grimes, Drummond was one of the two players identified as a candidate to be moved.

Jake Fischer reported during the 2025 offseason: "There has been buzz all summer long about the Sixers looking to potentially move one of, if not both, Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre."

Drummond did not end up going anywhere, and the 76ers have been better off for it. After being a massive wild card in the lead-up to 2025-26, Philadelphia has exceed most people's modest expectations. Their success was tough to predict, but they have emerged as a solid playoff team.

No one is going to identify Drummond as the driving force behind that success. That would be Tyrese Maxey. The career year for the 76ers guard has propelled him to being an All-Star starter amid a resurgent campaign in Philadelphia for the entire group.

At the same time, Drummond has proven to be a steady role player for the 76ers, helping aid in the cause. The two-time All-Star has even stepped up as a starter when called upon.

The success Drummond has enjoyed this season is only strengthened by his ability to adapt and evolve. With the veteran big headed for unrestricted free agency in 2026, the former Cav should feel safe in his ability to stick around in the NBA beyond this campaign.