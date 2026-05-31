Evan Mobley thoughts will cause sleepless nights for Cavs' brass all summer

Cleveland Cavaliers fans will say what they want about Evan Mobley, but the fact of the matter is, Mobley still holds immense value in the eyes of executives around the NBA. That's what happens when you're still under 25 years old, possess freakish physical gifts, and have already bagged a Defensive Player of the Year and Second Team All-NBA selection in your career.

And while Mobley "regressed" this regular season as compared with 2024-25 (when he finished No. 10 in NBA MVP voting), he certainly showed up for Cleveland's postseason and was arguably its most consistent performer across 18 games.

Cavaliers sound mostly against trading Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Now five seasons into his NBA journey, and with plenty more road in front of him than behind, Mobley could be on the verge of entering a dominant prime. Would the Cavs actually consider trading Mobley right now, even if they could get Giannis Antetokounmpo in return?

It doesn't sound like Cleveland is considering such a move; that is, if you listen to what president of basketball operations Koby Altman said during his exit interview on Friday. Altman praised Mobley (as well as Jarrett Allen) and gave every indication that the Cavs are committed to retaining their core four and running things back in 2026-27.

That hasn't stopped fans and analysts from continuing onward with their arguments for a Giannis trade. ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke this week about what Cleveland's thought process should be in this regard.

"So I think the Cavs are going to have to seriously consider whether they want to make Evan Mobley available," Windhorst said. "And it's really because the Harden trade changed the direction of the franchise."

Windy also asserted that he doesn't like the idea of "trading a 25-year-old for a 31-year-old". Mobley will be 25 in June, and Antetokounmpo will turn 32 this December. In the same conversation, Windhorst also said that, if Cleveland suddenly made Mobley available, they would "instantaneously have Milwaukee's attention" due to Mobley being a young, All-Star-type guy who is under contract for four more seasons.

Cavs might miss out on another leap from Evan Mobley by trading him this offseason

It would certainly be a risk to swap out a rising star for one who might soon be on the decline, as Windhorst alluded to. The Cavs could miss out on the possibility that Mobley takes another huge leap this season and turns Cleveland into the true contender that they weren't quite this season. Cavs fans are running out of patience, but with Mobley still so young, patience might be exactly what Cleveland's front office needs to lean into moving forward.

The temptation of Giannis might have some minds in Cleveland's front office tossing and turning all summer long while they try to restfully commit to Mobley. At the very least, the Giannis situation will certainly create some interesting discussions between the Cavs' decision-makers.