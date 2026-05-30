Giannis-Cavaliers trade buzz suffers big blow that Evan Mobley can't fix

The Cleveland Cavaliers clearly aren't good enough as currently constructed to win the Eastern Conference. There's a reason Cavs owner Dan Gilbert sent out a message to fans following Cleveland's ECF loss that suggested big changes were on the way. Would the Cavs, for instance, be engaged this summer on a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks involving Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo? Alternatively, would Cleveland consider trading Donovan Mitchell, and retooling around James Harden and Mobley?

Cavs fans thirsty for any sort of change will be disappointed to learn that, as of now, it doesn't look like any of the above is going to happen. Alas, all signs point to the Cavs running things back with their same core (Kenny Atkinson included), all due to the hilarious belief that a "full training camp" with Harden will cure all of this team's weaknesses.

Giannis-Cavs rumors shot down by NBA insider

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed on Friday through The Stein Line (subscription required) that Antetokounmpo isn't at all likely to land in The Land this summer.

"Sources say that the Cavaliers should be regarded as unlikely to factor into the trade chase for Antetokounmpo this summer … no matter how high Evan Mobley ranks on the Bucks' wish list for trade returns in a theoretical Giannis deal," Fischer wrote.

But what happened? I thought the Cavs were interested in Giannis at the deadline?

While Fischer did acknowledge that Cleveland called about Giannis at the February deadline, he also spelled out a couple of cold, hard barriers to a deal happening this summer.

1. Giannis' contract only has one guaranteed year left

Antetokounmpo's current deal has him making $58.5 million next season followed by a $62.8 million player option in 2027-28. This means that Giannis, were he to theoretically get traded to the Cavs, could be gone by this time next year. That's a risk that Cleveland absolutely does not want to take, especially if they'd have to give up their future (24-year-old Mobley) to get Giannis.

"How could the Cavaliers surrender valuable trade assets — even for a former two-time MVP — without assurances that Antetokounmpo would want to sign a contract extension?" Fischer noted.

2. Mobley gives the Cavs comfortable security against Donovan Mitchell's exit

Cleveland is so hesitant to trade Mobley because the Cavs fear descending into immediate obscurity once Mitchell moves on (which could happen as early as next offseason). Cleveland saw what happened when LeBron James left, and the franchise learned the importance of maintaining stars on separate timelines to guarantee stability over a long period. Trading Mobley for one or two years of Giannis would leave the Cavs exposed for when Mitchell phases out.