The Evan Mobley realization the Cavaliers must make is shockingly obvious

Evan Mobley has been in the league for five full seasons now. He's been a part of losing teams and winning teams, and as a former top-five pick, he was supposed to be a catalyst for a major turnaround for the post-LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers.

He's shown flashes, for sure, but not consistently enough to justify the five-year, $269 million contract extension he got. The Cavs took a leap of faith with him based solely on his potential, not on the results, and it hasn't always paid off.

Now, with him tied to the organization through the 2029-30 season and another lackluster playoff series, the Cavs have to face facts. They must move on from Evan Mobley in the offseason, regardless of what happens in the playoffs.

The Cavaliers need to sell high on Evan Mobley

For years, the Cavaliers have faced the same scrutiny: They're good players, but they're too soft. They don't seem to want it as badly as other players, and they're constantly getting outmuscled, outhustled, and outworked. That's not what you want to hear from your defensive cornerstone, but it happens way too often.

Mobley is virtually the same player he was when he first entered the league. He shows flashes, and he can take over any game defensively every here and there, but you never know what version of him you're going to get. He's slightly expanded his range, but he didn't bulk up or add any moves to his repertoire.

Watching Scottie Barnes -- who was taken with the very next pick of his same draft class -- take him to school and bully his way into the paint makes it impossible not to wonder how different things could've been if the Cavs had taken him. He's a physical competitor and someone who's not afraid to take big shots or take the ball up the court in big moments. Mobley is none of that.

For years, the Cavs have expected that he'll take a leap and become the dominant two-way star he can become, but to no avail. That Defensive Player of the Year Award looks like a fluke, and he failed to build from that momentum to take another step as a disruptive defensive force.

Mobley is still young, so he might figure it out at one point. That said, the Cavs can't afford to continue being patient with him, and given his massive contract, he's the most obvious candidate to move to land a true star.

They can't hold onto him based on potential alone. It would've already happened if it was going to happen, and he doesn't seem rattled or determined enough to get better every time he's bullyed out of the court. It's time to face facts, cut the losses, and move on. Enough is enough.