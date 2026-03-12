Evan Mobley already forcing the Cavaliers to ask a question they would rather ignore

In year five, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley has already collected a wealth of individual accolades. Last season, he earned honors as an All-Star, All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year talent.

This season, Mobley is averaging 17.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. The reigning DPOY is still one of the league's elite defensive stars and is likely en route to a third All-Defensive team appearance if he reaches the NBA's 65-game requirement.

Cleveland rewarded Mobley for his growth, throwing the young star a maximum extension that bumped up even further after his award-filled offseason last year. His fourth season seemed to be an inflection point for Mobley to breakout beyond just a defensive stalwart, showing solid three-point shooting talent and better on-ball creation.

Unfortunately, Mobley has taken a step back in almost every offensive metric. His points are down, and his scoring efficiency has also faltered. Per 100 possessions, Mobley is averaging three fewer points and almost two fewer rebounds compared to last season. His offensive win shares also fell from 5.3 to 2.3 between last season and now.

In a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, NBA commentators Bill Simmons and guest Zach Lowe gave a cautiously worried perspective on Mobley's slight downward season.

"I would be very hesitant to say we've peaked with Evan Mobley. What's next is, I think is all the stuff we think might be in there. It's a more consistent three-point shot. It's a little bit more aggression on offense... You hear that this is going to come every preseason... You see it in fits and starts, and then he's out for a week and you don't see him... I think he's still just so young that "peaked" is too strong of a word." Zach Lowe

Lowe used his soliloquy to consider the real question around Mobley. He didn't question if Mobley is done improving, instead he asked what version of Mobley the Cavs might see in the postseason after making a win-now, all-in trade for James Harden at the trade deadline.

The Cavaliers cannot spend another year waiting on Mobley

There is no doubt Mobley is the best defensive talent the Cavaliers have ever seen. He is the first player in franchise history to win the DPOY award (although LeBron James nearly won in 2013), and he continually anchors one of the top defenses in the NBA.

Cleveland did not give Mobley a maximum contract for defense alone, though. The expectation was that his offense would take shape into a second coming of Kevin Garnett or an evolved Chris Bosh. Iinstead, the Cavaliers are still only catching glimpses, even when he is given more opportunity to rise to the ocassion.

The Cavaliers have two future Hall of Fame guards in the backcourt with Harden and Donovan Mitchell. Naturally, Mobley's chances to lead the offense are limited. Still, he has rarely shown the star-level aggression the Cavs believed would allow Mobley to be the second star to elevate Cleveland to the NBA Finals. Mobley's ascension should have allowed Darius Garland and Mitchell to work as a backcourt.

The Harden trade changed the equation. Cleveland's perspective on Mobley has not soured, but it is clear that the organization does not believe they can depend on his offensive production consistently in a championship campaign. Mobley has risen his play in the postseason, but he has never taken the offensive burden away from Mitchell and commanded enough defensive attention to open the floor for everybody else.

If Mobley cannot be the second-best superstar on a championship team, what is his ceiling on the Cavaliers? Did Cleveland hamper his development by artificially accelerating the rebuild with the 2022 Mitchell trade? Is it even worth asking that question when Mobley's co-star Garland has faced too many injuries to be the second star Mobley would have needed as the first star?

Instead of keeping with Mobley and Garland, the young guard is reigniting his stardom with the LA Clippers as the Cavaliers pivot to chase gold immediately.

The Cavaliers are faing a sudden influx in Mobley-related questions. There is no downside to Mobley's current role in Cleveland with Harden in town. Mobley's defense and rebounding keep the Cavaliers competitive in any series, and Jarrett Allen's recent step forward alleviates the need for Mobley to be elite on offense. Harden also possesses enough offensive gravity next to Mitchell to make scoring easy for everybody else.

Nevertheless, Evan Mobley is on a maximum contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers because he was viewed as a future two-way powerhouse. He is more than commendable on offense, but the Cavs are being forced to face a painful question about what the fully realized Mobley becomes.