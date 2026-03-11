Clippers immediately helped Darius Garland snap his ugliest stat from Cleveland

No one can really blame the Cleveland Cavaliers for taking the home-run shot they did on acquiring a star of James Harden's caliber. At the time, that decision was made much easier by how Darius Garland had played to start the year. The results were not all too pretty.

Garland's issues with his toe, coupled with an underperforming team overall, delivered an ugly sample size of what the experience with having him on the court in Cleveland could look like in 2025-26. During his 26 appearances in wine and gold, the Cavaliers guard posted a troubling -40 in the plus-minus category. The team was not winning their minutes with him on the floor.

It has been a completely different story for the Los Angeles Clippers and their new point guard. Through four games, Garland has completely flipped the script. The Clippers guard is a +55 thus far in his new threads.

The change of scenery here may have truly benefitted both sides tremendously. The Garland-Harden swap could easily become every bit of an equally satisfying trade for the Cavaliers and Clippers alike.

Cleveland and Los Angeles may have pulled off a rare win-win trade

For the Cavaliers, seeing their former point guard thriving in Los Angeles will not bring up any feelings of true regret. Why would it? They have been enjoying life with Harden just as much.

The Cavaliers are 9-2 with their future Hall of Famer in the lineup. They have completely rebuilt confidence in themselves as a contender after a rough start to the campaign. The vibes are certainly on the up and up in Cleveland.

For the Clippers, this soft reset can head in a great direction for them too. If Garland can stay healthy — which, granted, is not the smallest if in the world by any means — then Los Angeles has a guy who can help steer their ship for the future. For a team that lacks draft capital and building blocks, that matters.

The ceiling of the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Harden leading the way would have been capped for this season. That is not to say Garland elevates it during this campaign. However, the former Cavs guard does extend the overall window for being competitive in Los Angeles.

If the Cavaliers get a fair shot at championship contention with Harden and the Clippers get to stay relevant for longer with Garland, both teams feel good about the blockbuster trade they executed at the deadline. The early returns from both ends are shaping up that possibility to be a real one.