Evan Mobley has clear path to reaching new stratosphere for Cavaliers

Evan Mobley: one of the faces of the NBA. That may be a ludicrous thought to some, but there is one person firmly standing in his corner. That would be his own trainer, who believes the Cleveland Cavaliers star already has everything he needs to reach that new stratosphere this season.

In an interview with Mark Medina of RG, Mobley's trainer set the bar high for him. Olin Simplis hyped up his guy as someone who could reach the heights of being a top-five player and face of the league as soon as the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season.

Simplis said, "He’s in a good situation and is winning. That brings both. Visibility brings both. So does health. So it’s those three things. The first two things, he’s already in that space. ... So that part is taken care of, so all he has to do is do his part. He has to continue to grow as a basketball player."

It was a bit of a cliche, but Simplis did say that the sky was the limit for Mobley. Not only did his trainer not believe that the rising star was anywhere near his ceiling, but he took that statement one step further. Simplis told Medina that he didn't think Mobley even had one.

Cavaliers might be watching one of the future faces of the league develop

Every great player needs people in his corner that have the mindset of someone like Simplis. Having that close support system being your biggest cheerleaders goes a long way to allowing anyone to reach heights that others think are unattainable.

Pumping the brakes on the timeline and rush may not be a terrible thing here, though. There are some tremendous talents at the top of the NBA right now, and closing the gap on them is no small feat for Mobley.

Most would agree Nikola Jokic reigns supreme over the NBA as its best player at the moment. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic trail closely behind him. When healthy, Jayson Tatum is usually in that next tier. Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama are also quickly on their way too.

Mobley would essentially need to emerge as a real MVP candidate to join the first four men of that group. That might be a bit too large of an ask for 2025-26.

The Cavaliers star is quickly showcasing the offensive improvement that will be necessary for him to take that next leap. To join some of his peers near the NBA mountaintop, we are not just talking leaps. It would be a discussion of a colossal jump.