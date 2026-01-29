Cavaliers have De'Andre Hunter trade opportunity they can't ignore

In a rare outcome, the Cleveland Cavaliers seem prepared to move on from last season's trade deadline addition De'Andre Hunter in less than a full calendar year.

Hunter joined Cleveland on February 7, 2025 after a trade from the Atlanta Hawks. At the time, Hunter was a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year and one of the league's premier 3-and-D forwards. In his first season with the Cavs, the on-paper match made in Heaven has been subpar at best. Hunter has had his moments, but his overall impact is making him a likely candidate to find a new home before the February 5 trade deadline.

According to Jake Fisher, the Cavaliers have been engaged in active trade talks for Hunter, but rival teams view his $20+ million salary next season as a negative asset. Still, suitors are interested in acquiring the veteran wing, a proposal that could give the Cavaliers necessary depth and financial relief.

Though Hunter's salary is certainly not a bargain deal, players of his archetype often come at a premium in the NBA. With a 6-foot-8 frame, long wingspan, solid strength and all-around athletic skill set, Hunter could easily rediscover his prowess in the right system and environment.

Cleveland has seen the surprise emergence of Jaylon Tyson this season, a 6-foot-6 wing who is beginning to show legitimate star potential. His growth has pushed Hunter to the bench, and as the Cavaliers recognize a growing need to support the frontcourt rotation, Hunter has been forced to play out of position at the four spot.

The Lakers are chasing after Hunter

If the Cavaliers want to move on from Hunter, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to him all season are reportedly aggressively targeting him. According to Brett Siegel, the Lakers hold De'Andre at the top of their wish list this deadline.

Adding a big wing next to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves could be an early move to secure solid longevity for the Lakers' future star duo. Hunter also fits the current mold, playing with LeBron James as a mentor and another star to feed off in offensive sets.

Looking at the Lakers' trade assets, whoever, the Cavs may not find major interest in much of what could be offered. Cleveland is not eyeing a Hunter trade as a pure salary dump, instead probably seeking playable veteran talents to fill the bench rotation.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Cavs' perfect storm may finally become manifest. With the Milwaukee Bucks finally nearing an end to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga with a long-expected divorce, Cleveland could expand a Hunter-to-LAL deal to a three-team move to benefit all parties.

In this move, the Cavaliers may have to include second-round draft capital to Milwaukee to sweeten the move, but the Bucks could appreciate the expiring contract from Rui Hachimura and a young talented wing like Daton Knecht as a return. The Cavaliers might like Hachimura, as he is another versatile forward, but trading Hunter for a similar player would be redundant and only leave the Cavs with the same questions to answer.

Bobby Portis and Jake LaRavia, however, are capable rotational players. Portis may not be the elite backup big man he was during the Bucks' 2021 NBA Finals run, but he would be a valuable player behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. The 31-year-old center is shooting 45.3 percent from three-point range on over 4 attempts per game is averaging 6.6 rebounds per game. At roughly $13 million this season, he is undoubtedly worth the price tag.

LaRavia might not be a true 3-and-D wing, leaning more into a three-point specialist role, but he could offer the Cavaliers good minutes and added floor spacing in either forward position.

The Lakers would almost certainly agree to this deal without cause for hesitation or concern. LaRavia is the only player included who has not actively been mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season, and Knecht is clearly a player the Lakers intend to trade sooner rather than later.

Gary Trent, Jr. is a cheap veteran wing who still flashes his long-range capabilities at times, and his defense can hold up for the Lakers. If Hunter is the Lakers' top trade target, this deal is the best price they can get to acquire him.

Cleveland needs a player like Portis

For the Cavaliers, Portis is the centerpiece of the deal. With a wing rotation of Jaylon Tyson, Sam Merrill, Max Strus and Dean Wade, Cleveland is hardly in search for another player to wedge into those minutes. With Strus' upcoming return, Hunter's rotational minutes would likely see a decline soon.

On the other hand, Portis fills a clear hole in the Cavs' rotation. He is a high-energy veteran who can fit either the four or five position, allowing him to play alongside Mobley or Allen. His floor spacing forces opponents to take him seriously, and his defensive value could help the Cavs' bench units maintain interior presence when the star duo is out.

With the Cavaliers' desperate financial position and CBA restrictions, Portis might be the best opportunity at landing a reliable backup big out there. He is on a team-friendly contract, has a proven track record of postseason success and has not shown signs of serious regression.

In a trade season headlined by Giannis, Ja Morant, Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Cleveland Cavaliers are not going to be big game hunting. Instead, they can maneuver through the chaos surrounding star trades and selling teams to fill out the rotation ahead of the playoffs. This trade capitalizes on Los Angeles' interest in Hunter and gives the Bucks positive assets and flexibility for a post-Giannis future, whether he leaves this deadline or the offseason.