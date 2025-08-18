Early 2028 Team USA projections highlight Cavaliers star who deserves the spotlight

The old guard of Team USA should be moving out of the way for some fresh faces to take the spotlight when the Olympic Games come to Los Angeles for the summer of 2028. That opening will create an opportunity for Donovan Mitchell to be a key figure for USA's quest to win a gold medal.

Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports published an article projecting Team USA's 2028 Olympic basketball roster. Mitchell, who has never been on an Olympic roster, earned a spot among the 'new blood' that should be expected to join the squad.

Ward-Henninger predicted the following unit to defend America's gold on their home soil: Bam Adebayo, Paolo Banchero, Devin Booker, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, and Jalen Williams.

With legends like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant all potentially gone in 2028, USA will need leadership and scoring punch to be found elsewhere. Mitchell should be a prime candidate for some prominent minutes in 2028.

Donovan Mitchell’s game makes him a natural fit for Team USA’s future

Mitchell will be 31 by the time the Olympic Games come to Los Angeles for the summer of 2028. The Cleveland Cavaliers star should still be close enough to his prime to bring real value to the squad.

Mitchell's combination of offensive punch, athleticism, and mindset has made him one of the best guards of the 2020s. One would not expect him to fade by the time of the tournament.

Ward-Henninger credited the mentality Mitchell has displayed with the Cavaliers as something that would greatly benefit Team USA. The NBA writer noted the ability of the high-flying guard to make the necessary changes to ensure team success.

Ward-Henninger wrote, "[Mitchell has been] showing a willingness to sacrifice individual statistics for winning -- exactly the mentality he'll need in his first Olympic appearance."



A great example of why that is so important for Team USA would be looking at Devin Booker's role as a member of the unit that took home the gold in Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games. The Phoenix Suns star was ready to do the little things and be the glue guy in any lineup he was a part of.

A few successful seasons of title contention should only grow Mitchell's case to represent his country in 2028. The Cavaliers star is overdue for that honor.