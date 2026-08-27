Donovan Mitchell isn't nearly enough to cover up Cavaliers' biggest need

The Cleveland Cavaliers have spent the last few years in the playoff race. Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have been staples. Darius Garland was swapped out for James Harden. Then, this summer, they made a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, solidifying their starting lineup. But the Cavs are still missing something: More shot creation.

Plenty of teams around the league have deep, deep rosters. In fact, most of the best squads around the league are so good because of how deep they are. But it’s more than just the depth itself. It’s more about the depth of skill sets each of the league’s top teams has on hand. That’s where the Cavaliers are lacking a little bit. Their shot-creation isn’t up to par.

If the Cavaliers want to win a championship, that’s the biggest thing they need to address. They have the talent. They have top-end stars. But when it comes to a depth of shot-creation, they just haven’t had it.

Cavaliers need to add more shot creation

Mitchell is the top dog. He was seemingly dealing with some injury stuff last postseason, but for the most part, he’s been the Cavaliers’ leading man. When he has the ball in his hands, the team is at its best.

Having that type of player is crucial to any great team, but that type of player also needs the right crew around him. And right now, though the Cavs have top-end talent, they don’t have the rest.

Harden is a great point guard. A good shot-creator. But in the postseason, he’s not nearly as effective. Mobley hasn’t exactly improved enough to the point where Cleveland can trust him with the ball in his hands in the biggest moments.

Allen is one of the best role players in the league. Watson is a great 3-and-D forward. Even guys like Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, and newcomer Mario Hezonja aren’t amazing in that area.

Craig Porter Jr. and Meleek Thomas could bring some shot-creation to the table, but neither of those guys seems ready to contribute in the postseason. And that’s what the Cavs should be worried about the most: The playoffs.

If the Cavaliers want to get to the next level – a level beyond getting brutally swept in the Eastern Conference finals – they need more creation on the offensive end.

They cannot survive off the play of Mitchell and Harden, with a bunch of role players who aren’t great at creating. It won’t be easy to add another significant shot-creator to the team.

But if the Cavaliers want to win a championship with Mitchell, Mobley, and the rest of this core, they need to find a way to do it.