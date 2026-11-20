Apparently, the Cleveland Cavaliers have developed a habit of finding victories in defeats. Not actual victories, of course, but the kind that require a little creative interpretation of what happened on the basketball court. Donovan Mitchell became the latest to participate after Cleveland's 124-121 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, describing the disappointing result as something fans probably weren't expecting to hear.

"But this loss to me, I don't say this often, it was a good loss for us," Mitchell told reporters, pointing to the team's effort, resilience and opportunities to learn from the performance.

The sentiment is understandable, particularly coming from a franchise leader trying to protect his teammates. Unfortunately, it sounds dangerously familiar to something Cavaliers fans would probably prefer to forget.

Donovan Mitchell's comments echo Kenny Atkinson's infamous playoff excuse

Remember when Kenny Atkinson suggested Cleveland was winning its Eastern Conference Finals series against the New York Knicks, at least analytically? The Cavaliers were trailing 3-0, facing elimination and getting thoroughly outplayed when Atkinson offered an explanation that quickly became a source of national ridicule. According to the team's expected-score metrics, Cleveland had supposedly won two of the first three games. Except the scoreboard, which remains stubbornly indifferent to statistical projections, told an entirely different story.

Atkinson later explained that he was trying to identify positives and give his team hope. That's reasonable enough, but the controversy illustrated how easily encouragement can sound like an excuse when it contradicts the actual results. The key Kenny Atkinson detail in that playoff debacle was how quickly his analytical optimism became disconnected from the reality unfolding on the court.

Mitchell's remarks aren't quite as egregious, but they flirt with the same mentality. At some point, repeatedly searching for ways to make losing feel acceptable becomes less about constructive optimism and more about cognitive dissonance.

There's a fine line between identifying positives and rationalizing failure, and Cleveland needs to be particularly careful about crossing it.

The Cavaliers needed accountability, not another comforting explanation

To Mitchell's credit, he had every reason to support Sam Merrill after the sharpshooter missed two critical free throws with seconds remaining against Memphis. Publicly humiliating a teammate accomplishes nothing, and Mitchell deserves recognition for refusing to let Merrill shoulder the blame alone. But protecting teammates doesn't require describing a loss as good. What does that even mean, Donovan?

Cleveland could have acknowledged its encouraging effort, praised its developing chemistry and defended Merrill while still admitting that the outcome was unacceptable. Those ideas aren't mutually exclusive. In fact, calling it a bad loss would have sent a considerably stronger message about the standard this organization is supposed to uphold.

The Cavaliers entered the season with championship aspirations, not hopes of collecting encouraging defeats in November. They're paying established stars, investing heavily in their supporting cast and trying to prove last season's playoff disappointment was an aberration. Up against Memphis, they had opportunities to win and failed to capitalize. That's the reality, regardless of how many encouraging moments they can identify during film review.

And while the development of players such as Mario Hezonja and Meleek Thomas deserves recognition, those improvements shouldn't become a convenient distraction from the team's inability to finish games.

Cleveland needs to stop finding comfort in losing

Nobody is suggesting Mitchell should publicly criticize his teammates after every defeat. Leadership requires encouragement, patience and an understanding that progress isn't always reflected immediately in the standings.

But accountability matters just as much, particularly for a team that considers itself a championship contender. Cleveland's recent struggles have already prompted questions about whether Atkinson's excuses are wearing thin, and Mitchell's comments risk reinforcing the same troubling attitude.

The Cavaliers can learn valuable lessons from losing without pretending the loss itself was somehow beneficial. They can appreciate individual performances without lowering their expectations for collective results.

Mitchell undoubtedly meant well, just as Atkinson probably did during last season's playoffs. But Cleveland has already experienced the consequences of confusing encouraging indicators with meaningful accomplishments. There was nothing wrong with Mitchell seeing positives against Memphis. The mistake was calling the loss good. For a team with championship expectations, a bad loss should remain exactly that, even when there are lessons worth learning from it.