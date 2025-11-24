Donovan Mitchell finally taps into Cavaliers formula that can silence critics

The Cleveland Cavaliers may not be on pace for 64 wins, but by embracing a score-first mentality, Donovan Mitchell has positioned his team to finally get past the second round of the playoffs. It's a necessary shift in priorities that has the Cavaliers' resident superstar making yet another leap.

Fresh off of a season in which he earned All-NBA First Team recognition, Mitchell has altered his approach and the Cavaliers are quietly bordering on unstoppable in the process.

Cleveland is currently 12-6, which has it on pace for a rounded-down figure of 54 wins. That's nothing to scoff at, even if it would mark a 10-win reduction from the dominant 64-18 campaign that the Cavaliers put together in 2024-25.

After losing in the second round of the playoffs for a second consecutive season, however, Cleveland needed to make changes.

Mitchell has led the charge in that regard. He's averaging 6.8 more points per game, has increased his average attempts by 1.8 field goals, 1.3 three-point field goals, and 1.8 free throws per contest, and has avoided sacrificing his efficiency or his playmaking duties.

With Mitchell emphasizing scoring on a more consistent basis, the Cavaliers are creating the foundation for a leap forward that exceeds the critics' expectations.

Donovan Mitchell's emphasis on scoring makes Cavaliers true contenders

Cleveland has been walking on eggshells for much of the Mitchell era, with four All-Stars looking to avoid stepping on each other's toes. That includes Mitchell and All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who have coexisted rather well but both command a significant number of touches as scorers and playmakers.

If there's a silver lining to be found on Garland missing time early in 2025-26, it's that Mitchell has finally embraced what the Cavaliers need from him.

Mitchell is currently averaging 30.8 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 4.0 three-point field goals made on .515/.393/.829 shooting. He's on pace to set new career-best marks in points per game, field goal percentage, and three-point field goal percenage.

None of those statistics are entirely unsustainable, but even if they slightly decrease over time, Mitchell's new mentality is exactly what the Cavaliers need to contend.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers no longer afraid to step on toes

Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in 10 of his first 16 appearances, with Cleveland going 8-2 during that time. The Cavaliers are also 9-2 when he attempts at least 20 field goals and 9-3 when the six-time All-Star scores at least 25 points.

By comparison, Cleveland is 3-3 when Mitchell plays and scores fewer than 30 points, 2-2 when he plays and posts less than 25, and 2-3 when he attempts fewer than 20 shots.

The Cavaliers are also 7-0 when Mitchell shoots at least 50.0 percent from the field. All of this adds up to the team making the leap because the superstar they depend on is willing to attempt the difficult shots that they've perhaps been waiting for another player to step up and take.

Rather than assuming that day will come, Mitchell is leaning into his elite versatility as a scorer and giving the Cavaliers a definitive player to build the offense around.

Balance will still be essential, particularly with Jarrett Allen, Garland, and Evan Mobley all benefiting from double-figure touches and shot attempts. The same goes for finding a way to adequately feature a strong supporting cast that's flush with shooters, playmakers, and shot creators.

The Cavaliers have long needed a true go-to player to distinguish themselves on offense, however, and Mitchell is finally taking on the challenge of bridging the gap between depth and trepidation.