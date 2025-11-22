Cavaliers can't keep ignoring obvious Evan Mobley problem

Cleveland Cavaliers fans have been quick to point out the disappointing play Evan Mobley has exhibited this season. He continues to show flashes of elite play, but his consistency remains too volatile for what should be one of the centerpieces of this franchise.

His struggles from Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets summed up what has bothered Cavs fans about him this season. Mobley had difficulty securing passes under pressure, had inconsistent success finishing at the rim, was bothered by Houston's physicality on the interior, and had plenty of missed opportunities when Cleveland was in need of stabilizing offense.

Both fans and analysts of this team have highlighted Evan's slower reads when facing double teams, trouble with decision making, and questionable ball handling in tight spaces. Overall, we've seen enough from Mobley to know that the talent is there, but the coordination and instincts aren't always.

This is why Cavaliers fans are so frustrated right now. Mobley's usage is a good bit higher this season compared to years past, but the efficiency and consistency aren't rising with it. Evan is being asked to do more than ever, yet he hasn't proven that he can be a rock solid number two option behind Donovan Mitchell.

Evan Mobley has to be more consistent

What we're seeing right now is at least a temporary stall in Mobley's growth and development. Mobley's length remains elite, but his strength is lagging behind that of other top opponents like Alperen Sengun, Jalen Duren, Myles Turner and others. Right now, this is creating a lower ceiling on both his defense and his finishing ability.

Whether it's fair or not, expectations for Mobley are higher because of his success last season. Evan won the Defensive Player of the Year award, made an All-Defensive first team, All-NBA second team, and was an All-Star. It's understandable why he has a high billing, and fans want to see a bit more consistent success in these kinds of key areas.

What Cleveland can't do is neglect to address these kinds of issues. When Mobley is at his best, the Cavs look like the best team in the Eastern Conference. But when he's passive, inconsistent, or struggling with what should be simple plays, the offensive identity of the team can suffer.

The Cavaliers have to address Mobley's continued development with intentionality. He can't be expected to solve everything by himself. Evan needs playmaking help, better structure, and the kind of coaching that will amplify his strengths. The coaching staff can't keep brushing off the shortcomings that fans continue to notice. And at the end of the day, we know that the problem isn't Mobley's talent, it's simply the ever-increasing gap between expectations and execution.