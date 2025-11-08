Donovan Mitchell cracks the code as Cavaliers find formula for evolution

When Kenny Atkinson arrived last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach immediately put the focus on scoring for Donovan Mitchell. It was pretty clear: the Cavaliers did not need Mitchell the offensive engine, they needed Mitchell the scoring machine.

The ball shifted more to Darius Garland's hands to facilitate the offense as the Cavaliers shooting guard got the opportunity to prioritize getting buckets. Cleveland won 64 games as a result.

With Garland back in the lineup for the Cavaliers after returning from his toe surgery, the star point guard can reassume the role of guiding the overall offense. During his absence, it became even more clear just how much Cleveland needs Mitchell focusing on his scoring. That much can be found in one key statistic for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers are winning when Donovan Mitchell is scoring in bunches

Even amid all the injuries, Mitchell has found plenty of opportunity to let that basketball fly from his hands. When it has, the Cavaliers have been winning.

Cleveland has a 4-0 record this season when Mitchell scores at least 35 points. Allowing the Cavaliers star to continue focusing on that aspect of his game should not be a difficult task for Cleveland with the personnel filling up around him.

Garland will still need to be managed carefully in the early stages of his return to the lineup. However, eventually, the time will come when DG the PG will have a crystal clear green light.

The Cavaliers also have Lonzo Ball to turn to if playmaking is what is required. The new arrival in Cleveland has struggled with his own scoring, but his facilitating continues to be one of the major parts of his game that is catching everyone's attention.

No one is saying that Mitchell should have no role whatsoever in setting up his teammates. The six-time All-Star has always been a capable playmaker. The opportunities to guide those around him to their own scoring opportunities will always be a secondary part of his offense.

It is keeping that responsibility firmly away from his main focus that is important. The idea of what a championship formula looks like in Cleveland has always revolved around Mitchell being dialed in on putting the basketball through the hoop.

2025-26 has been a career-best pace, so far, for the Cavaliers star guard as a scorer. Keeping it that way will be crucial for Cleveland.