Division Rival waives ideal Cleveland Cavaliers free agent
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without wing Max Strus for more than a month, making them a potential suitor on the market for a last-minute free agent.
Cleveland's wing rotation has already been their biggest weakness for the last two seasons, and a quiet offseason has done little to address this concern. The Cavs will enter the regular season without their starting small forward, and their realistic replacements are hard to find.
As NBA squads trim down their rosters ahead of opening night, the Boston Celtics waived Lonnie Walker IV, a microwave scorer who rebuilt their career during his season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Walker has quickly become a target for various franchises as a speedy wing contributor. Last season, Walker averaged 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for the Brooklyn Nets while shooting 38.4 percent from deep.
Walker is sure to attract attention on the market after two producitve seasons prior to his short-lived Boston tenure. His volume shooting and efficiency from deep could make Walker a uniquely talented depth piece for numerous rosters. The Celtics waiving him was an unexpected move that could give a rival contender another reliable contributor, and there is no reason that squad should not be the Cavaliers.
Lonnie Walker's potential role on the Cavs
In his year with the Lakers from 2022-23, Walker averaged 11.7 points and shot 36.5 from three. At 25 years old, Walker still has potential for growth and has proven himself as a legitimate rotation player in the NBA. With the Cavaliers' suddenly depleted depth, Walker could be an ideal answer. His quick moves and strong drives to the paint could be a much-appreciated talent for Cleveland's early season.
Strus is not out for the season, but his lengthy absence will give the Cavaliers time to find their best talents beyond the starting five. Adding Walker to the pool improves Cleveland's overall versatility on the bench and increases their floor spacing. While the Cavaliers employ an array of forwards such as Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Georges Niang and Jaylon Tyson, none of them have the explosive offensive potential that Walker provides.
At 6-foot-4, Walker does not answer Cleveland's need for a big wing, but he does not create a new problem. Walker could compete with all of the Cavs' other forwards for a chance to play in the nightly rotation after Sturs returns. His resurgence with the Lakers made Walker one of the more sought-after free agents in the following summer.
The Cavaliers still have one open roster spot. While they are over the luxury tax threshold, they have enough space below the next tax apron to sign Walker to a one-year minimum contract. Considering Cleveland's underwhelming wing presence over the past two seasons, taking a chance on a young volume shooter such as Walker could be a major step forward for the aspiring contender.
Walker has shown himself to be a modern NBA talent, confidently shooting from deep and finding his role in an offense. He is a willing and dedicated role player, two qualities that would be a perfect fit in Cleveland's system. With an unfortunate injury to open the year, the Cleveland Cavaliers should seriously consider giving Walker a new NBA home as a versatile wing player.