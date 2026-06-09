Dean Wade has Cavaliers fans divided, but his free agent fate should be clear

The Cleveland Cavaliers have two rotation-level wings hitting unrestricted free agency this summer in Dean Wade and Keon Ellis. Based on recent intel from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Cavaliers, realizing they can't afford both Wade and Ellis, are prioritizing Wade.

I disagree with this strategy from Cleveland, as I've written about before. It's my opinion that the Cavs should move on from both Wade and Ellis, and for the record, if I were to keep one, I'd go with Ellis. For whatever reason, the Cavs overrate Wade inside their building and underrate Ellis. In my view, all that Wade offers over Ellis is size. Ellis is a more capable defender of three positions, and he's a better shooter than he displayed for Cleveland this year. Generally speaking, I think Ellis is a more valuable NBA player than Wade, and I suspect that plenty of GMs around the league would agree with that assessment.

Plenty of Cavaliers fans would, too, as well as analysts and/or radio personalities in Cleveland. One of them, ESPN Cleveland radio's Aaron Goldhammer, complained (rightfully) this week about the Cavs' insistence on retaining Wade.

Dean Wade just got blasted by Cleveland radio host, and you love to see it

"There was a report over the weekend that [the Cavs] really wanna bring Dean Wade back," Goldhammer said, referring to Stein's report. "Can I ask a question?" Goldhammer continued. "Why?"

Goldhammer then proceeded to describe his disgust for Wade's tendency to drive halfway to the basket before veering off and turning the ball over.

The Cavaliers should move on from Dean Wade

Wade has his supporters in Cavs Nation, surely, but I'm more with Goldhammer here, if you couldn't tell already. I think that Wade is overrated and judged too heavily by his hot shooting nights rather than by his more common, mediocre nights. When Wade catches fire from 3, the Cavs look really, really good, I'll admit that. But this isn't a generational shooter we're discussing (36.7% from 3 for his career), and he's not tremendous in any other facet of the game. He's a good role player! Not a great one. Which means ... he's quite replaceable.

Notable Cavaliers writer Mack Perry pushed back somewhat on Goldhammer's question by answering -- in his own way -- why the Cavs want to bring back Wade. "'Wing depth. That simple," Perry wrote.

Okay, but Wade isn't the only wing available that could give the Cavaliers wing depth, and he's certainly not the cheapest.

Why Wade, if "wing depth" is the need? Why not go out and find someone else -- even on the veteran minimum -- who can give you a different look? It's been way too much Dean Wade for me in Cleveland, and I know I'm not alone in that feeling.