Cavaliers aren't thinking clearly about Keon Ellis and Dean Wade

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly planning to keep their "core four" players in place heading into next season. The mission for president of basketball operations Koby Altman will be to build a contending roster around those four players, and there are a lot of moving parts happening in that regard.

You can bank on Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson sticking around, as their cheap contracts -- combined with their rotational contributions -- are perfect for the Cavs and their overflowing team salary.

It's my opinion that the Cavs should look to trade both Max Strus and Dennis Schroder to get off that money, too, although it remains to be seen how Altman will proceed. He hinted strongly during his exit interview that a Schroder trade will happen this summer.

I also think that Cleveland should let unrestricted free agents Dean Wade and Keon Ellis walk, but according to new intel from NBA insider Jake Fischer (subscription required), the Cavs' brass doesn't feel that way.

Cavaliers might be planning to retain Dean Wade this offseason, but not Keon Ellis

"Sources say that team officials already concede behind the scenes that it will be extremely difficult to keep both [Wade and Ellis]," Fischer wrote. "My early read: The priority is likely going to be bringing back Wade, who started a career-high 38 games this season and has been one of Cleveland's top point-of-attack defenders as a jumbo-sized swingman."

I think the Cavs should go a different route. Rather than pay Wade $15 million (or slightly less, according to Fischer's projections), why don't the Cavaliers focus on filling out their wing depth with a cheaper option and/or guys on the minimum? Merrill and Tyson are already starting-level wings. Along that line of thinking, the Cavs should make Tyson a fixture of their rotation for the entire season next year (not just some of it), undoing the mistake they made this past season.

I realize that you don't want to completely uproot your entire depth if you're Cleveland, but I don't see Wade as an essential, irreplaceable piece. No one is irreplaceable on this roster other than Evan Mobley, if you're choosing to build the future around Mobley (as the Cavs are reportedly doing).

Cavaliers should move on from Dean Wade and use some cleverness/thriftiness to sign more wing depth

I'd like to see Cleveland get more creative and funky with their depth signing(s) on the wing, rather than drop a $15 million AAV on Wade. Take a chance on someone else. Mix things up. With the core four, along with Merrill and Tyson, you already have enough continuity. You also have Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Tyrese Proctor, and Craig Porter Jr. returning (presuming Porter's club option is exercised as it should be).

Let Wade and Ellis walk and get their paydays elsewhere. Trade Strus and Schroder. Do something creative to add another wing or two, whether it means giving a chance to a rookie or signing someone under the radar. Keeping Dean Wade shouldn't be a priority, and if it is, you're not thinking clearly, nor is your "core four" as powerful as you say it is.

If that core is good enough to win a championship, it should be able to win with different assortments of role players, not necessarily the same guys that were in the rotation in 2025-26.