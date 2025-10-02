De'Andre Hunter made his Cavaliers future crystal clear

When the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired forward De’Andre Hunter at last year’s trade deadline, Hunter was seen as the missing piece. The team already had the core four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen in place, but they needed more at small forward. Hunter provided that and then some.

Hunter was stellar to finish the regular season. In 27 games with Cleveland, he averaged 14 points per game on 49 percent shooting, and 43 percent from three-point range. He and Ty Jerome were instant sparks for the Cavs’ offense.

Hunter had a subpar postseason, which can be attributed to him suffering a thumb injury against the Indiana Pacers that caused him to miss a game. He shot 31 percent from beyond the arc in the series, and averaged only nine points. Despite the rough finish, Hunter’s half season with the Cavs was overall very positive.

Now, he heads into his first full year with Cleveland. While the team has lofty goals, Hunter made a statement about what he wants for the season.

De'Andre Hunter isn’t hiding his desire for a Cavaliers starting role

Head coach Kenny Atkinson said during his media availability that the argument could be made that Hunter was Cleveland’s best player this offseason. He also said that they had a conversation about him starting, a sentiment Hunter echoed on media day.

De’Andre Hunter says Kenny Atkinson asked him if he wanted to start.



Hunter told him yes. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) September 29, 2025

He will likely get his wish with Max Strus out for the next few months due to foot surgery. Even when Strus returns, Hunter should stay with the starting unit.

The sample size is limited, but in Hunter’s minutes with the core four of Garland, Mitchell, Mobley, and Allen, the Cavs were dominant. In 73 possessions, Cleveland had a +28.8 net rating with that five-man unit. No, that is not a typo. The Cavs were nearly unstoppable, especially on the defensive end with a 106.9 defensive rating.

Hunter’s natural position is small forward, but Cleveland had him play a lot at the power forward spot last season. Hunter did thrive at the four as well, but he is not a strong enough rebounder to be a full-time four. He is better suited as a three with this roster, thanks to his scoring ability, and his 3-and-D skill set.

Hunter with the core four will maximize the Cavs’ potential

Atkinson has said in the past that he likes Strus as the fifth man with the core four, and the numbers support that. However, Hunter brings another element of shot creation, and size that Strus does not have.

In addition to that, Cleveland added more frontcourt depth by signing Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant. That allows them to slide players like Strus, and Hunter back to their natural positions.

Upon his return, Strus could run bench lineups at the shooting guard spot, and Hunter can play more small forward with the team. It will be a huge benefit to have guys play their natural positions as their primary spot, versus their unnatural as their primary.

Hunter starting will help the Cavs’ overall ceiling. With a full offseason under his belt in Atkinson’s system, expect the seventh-year forward to thrive.