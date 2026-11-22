Remember when Craig Porter Jr. was supposed to be Cleveland's answer at backup point guard? That feels like a lifetime ago, even though the Cavaliers entered this season with a legitimate opportunity waiting for him. After years of fighting for minutes and proving he belonged in the NBA, Porter finally appeared to have a clear path toward a meaningful role.

Fast-forward to November, and he's practically disappearing from the conversation. The Cavaliers have plenty of young talent to celebrate, but Porter isn't getting much attention these days. His latest setback came against the Indiana Pacers on November 20, when Kenny Atkinson left him on the bench for the entire game. Not because of an injury, either. It was a coach's decision, which says plenty about where Porter currently stands.

Craig Porter Jr. went from promising backup to an afterthought

Porter entered training camp with something he hadn't enjoyed much during his Cleveland tenure: a genuine opportunity to establish himself. Dennis Schröder was gone, the backup point guard position was available, and Porter had more NBA experience than his younger competition.

He even made an encouraging preseason impression. As King James Gospel reported in October , Porter looked capable of taking control of the second unit after a strong performance against Boston. His passing, composure and ability to organize the offense made him an appealing option for a Cavaliers team with championship ambitions. Unfortunately, preseason optimism doesn't guarantee regular-season minutes.

Through 13 appearances this season, Porter is averaging approximately 11.8 minutes and 2.1 points per game. That's a noticeable decline from the 17.9 minutes he averaged last season, and it becomes even harder to ignore when looking at the opportunities other players are receiving.

Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas have both established themselves as legitimate rotation options. Proctor is averaging 9.4 points while shooting better than 45 percent from three, and Thomas is contributing 12.7 points per game. Their production gives Atkinson plenty of incentive to keep investing in them. Meanwhile, Porter is left trying to prove himself in whatever minutes remain.

Kenny Atkinson's rotation decisions are sending a clear message

The November 20 game against Indiana made Porter's situation especially difficult to dismiss. Cleveland was already managing an injury-depleted roster, yet Atkinson still found no reason to put Porter on the floor.

That doesn't mean the Cavaliers have completely given up on him. Porter has made useful contributions this season, including a nine-point, nine-rebound, six-assist performance against Dallas on November 14. He also brings defensive activity, rebounding and energy that don't always translate into impressive scoring totals.

However, the problem is becoming painfully obvious. Porter can contribute when circumstances demand it, but Cleveland doesn't appear especially interested in making him a regular part of its plans. There's a difference between having a player available and actually trusting him with a meaningful role. Atkinson's decisions suggest Porter is becoming insurance rather than an essential contributor.

The contrast with Cleveland's younger guards makes that reality even more striking. As Thomas established himself in the rotation , Porter was already fighting to remain relevant. Now, even injuries aren't necessarily enough to guarantee him an appearance. That's a rough position for someone who entered the season hoping to secure his place in Cleveland's future.

Craig Porter Jr.'s Cavaliers future is becoming harder to justify

Porter is in the final season of his current contract, making his shrinking role more significant than an ordinary November rotation adjustment.

Cleveland has to decide whether he's someone worth retaining or simply a player who helped bridge the gap while the organization developed better options. With Proctor and Thomas showing promise, the Cavaliers have less incentive to reserve minutes for a guard whose offensive limitations remain a concern.

That doesn't make Porter a bad player. He's an athletic defender, a capable passer and an unusually effective rebounder for his size. There are teams that could benefit from those qualities, especially if they can offer him more consistent playing time. The bigger issue is whether Cleveland has any intention of being one of those teams.

Porter has spent much of his Cavaliers career earning opportunities the hard way. He's battled through crowded rotations, demonstrated his value in limited appearances and repeatedly given the coaching staff reasons to reconsider his role. Yet here he is again, watching other players get their chances while his own opportunities become increasingly unpredictable.

The Cavaliers don't necessarily owe Porter a bigger role. They do, however, need to recognize what their rotation decisions are telling everyone. Unless something changes, Porter isn't simply losing minutes in Cleveland. He's running out of time to prove he belongs there at all.