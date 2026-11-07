Meleek Thomas has firmly established himself in the Cavaliers' rotation

The Cleveland Cavaliers might have entered Friday night's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers desperately searching for answers, but one thing is becoming abundantly clear. Rookie Meleek Thomas is no longer fighting just to get on the floor. He's becoming someone Kenny Atkinson actually depends on.

Cleveland's 119-95 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers offered the latest evidence that Thomas has officially graduated from intriguing prospect to legitimate rotation player.

And the biggest indication wasn't even his scoring. It was the 27 minutes Atkinson trusted him to play against one of the NBA's best teams. For a rookie who began the season trying to carve out a role on a roster loaded with established veterans, that's a pretty significant promotion.

Meleek Thomas has earned every minute of his growing role

Thomas' emergence hasn't happened overnight. The rookie has steadily made himself harder to ignore by taking advantage of opportunities and producing whenever his number gets called. He scored 16 points against Minnesota on October 26, followed by 10 against Washington and 13 against Milwaukee. Those performances were enough to get Atkinson's attention, but his biggest opportunity arrived against Oklahoma City.

Thomas earned his first career start against the Thunder on November 2 and responded with 17 points in just over 26 minutes. Although Cleveland lost, his confidence and offensive production provided one of the few encouraging developments. Atkinson certainly noticed.

Following that performance, the Cavaliers coach praised Thomas' potential, calling him a player with a bright future and acknowledging the trust required to keep a rookie on the floor during important stretches. Now that trust is translating into something even more valuable: consistent playing time.

Up against Philadelphia, Thomas logged a career-high 26 minutes and 58 seconds, surpassing his previous high against Oklahoma City. And these weren't meaningless minutes against a struggling opponent. Philadelphia entered the game 8-1, sitting atop the Eastern Conference and presenting exactly the kind of challenge Cleveland had struggled to overcome.

Thomas finished with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three-point range, while adding three assists and two steals. He wasn't simply occupying a spot in the rotation. He was helping Cleveland win.

Kenny Atkinson is showing exactly how much he trusts Thomas

There's a considerable difference between giving a rookie minutes because injuries have depleted the roster and trusting him to contribute against a legitimate championship contender. Thomas is beginning to cross that line.

Atkinson could have leaned exclusively on his veterans against Philadelphia, especially with Cleveland trying to avoid falling below .500. Instead, he gave Thomas more playing time than he had received in any previous game. That's an enormous vote of confidence, even without a public declaration from the coach.

The Cavaliers have spent the opening weeks searching for consistency, defensive intensity and reliable contributions beyond their established stars. Thomas has offered all three while bringing the fearlessness of someone who apparently missed the memo about rookies needing to wait their turn. His minutes might fluctuate as Cleveland gets healthier, but removing him from the regular rotation would become increasingly difficult to justify.

Thomas has already demonstrated that he can contribute against the Eastern Conference's best. Atkinson is giving him the opportunities to prove it, and the rookie keeps making the most of them.