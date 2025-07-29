Cavaliers won't be true East favorites unless this player makes another leap

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the favorites in the Eastern Conference by default heading into next season. If they want to be confident at making a run at the NBA Finals, they will need a leap forward from one player in particular: Evan Mobley.

The Cavaliers went from mid-tier East playoff team to 64-win juggernaut last season. A new head coach in Kenny Atkinson modernized the offense, Ty Jerome had a breakout year and other players made significant contributions, but the biggest on-court change that drove the improvement was the ascension of Evan Mobley.

The fourth-year big man had been a defensive difference-maker from day one, but his offense came around in a major way last year. Atkinson put the ball in his hands more and it paid off, and Mobley not only had a career year but he made Second Team All-NBA and won Defensive Player of the Year, a testament to his two-way brilliance.

Even with his improvement, the Cavaliers lost yet again in the second round of the East playoffs. That loss can be explained -- Darius Garland was injured, the Cavs' shooting went cold while the Indiana Pacers got hot -- but until the Cavaliers advance further it cannot simply be waved away as a blip. The organization kept the core of the team together because they believe they have a championship ceiling, but they have not realized it yet.

Zach Lowe of The Ringer recently pointed to Mobley as the key to a Cavaliers title run. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have largely maxed out their growth as offensive players but many around the league believe that Mobley still has a lot of room to grow.

Evan Mobley has to make a leap for the Cavaliers

It may be a lot to ask for Evan Mobley to take another leap after his growth last season, but that's the most likely path to Cleveland becoming even more dangerous in the playoffs. He is the team's cheat code; if he is unstoppable inside it opens everything up on the perimeter for the team's shooters.

Mobley added strength last season and it made a major difference, as suddenly he was shrugging off contact and finishing over and through opposing defenders. Could he add to his bag of moves inside, and perhaps improve his passing vision as well? He did extremely well hitting teammates from a standstill position or making dump offs to Jarrett Allen on the move, but if he can start hitting perimeter teammates as he also makes a move to the basket he would be nearly unstoppable.

His perimeter shot also looms as another opportunity for improvement. His ability to play high-leverage minutes next to Jarrett Allen depends on his ability to shoot 3-pointers. The Cavaliers won't want to play that way every time -- putting Mobley at the 5 with Dean Wade or De'Andre Hunter as a stretch 4 is a tantalizing combination as well -- but it's good to have it in the arsenal.

The best version of the Cavaliers has Evan Mobley as a top-tier offensive player as well as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He has the potential to continue growing on offense. The sky is truly the limit with Mobley.

If he can get there, the Cavaliers have a very real shot at not just winning the Eastern Conference but bringing the franchise its second championship.