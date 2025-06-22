Cavaliers sneakily win the Kevin Durant trade saga in massive multi-team proposal

The Cleveland Cavaliers are stuck in the second apron as one of the NBA's most expensive rosters.

After making an all-in trade at the deadline for De'Andre Hunter, the Cavs fell out of the playoffs after winning just one game in the second round for the second time in two years. Over Cleveland's three postseason runs with this core, the squad has only earned a total of 11 wins. With an inflated salary roll entering the offseason, the Cavaliers have been a top name to watch in trade rumors.

Finding an ideal trade is a complicated task for the Cavaliers, especially as most NBA teams are weary about taking on extra salary with the new tax restrictions in place. If the Cavs hope to win an offseason move, they may fall back on an old strategy that helped ignite the modern generation. In early 2021, the Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden from the Houston Rockets, adding him alongside former Cavs champion Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. In that deal, the Cavs joined the conversations late and sneakily added fan-favorite big man Jarrett Allen for a bargain.

Though the Cavs' financial restrictions are more penalizing now, Cleveland could come full circle by jumping into another superstar trade, this one with the Phoenix Suns moving on from Durant. If the Cavaliers are prepared to shake up the core four, they could make another unexpected move with the same player who joined Cleveland in their last one.

The Phoenix Suns have made it clear that in any Durant trade they will prioritize adding a starting-caliber center. With Allen's low-cost $20 million salary next season, moving into the KD sweepstakes in a multi-team blockbuster could be the hidden ingredient needed to get the deal done. The Suns would likely show plenty of interest in Allen, and the Cavs could be compensated in return for offering the final piece of the puzzle.

Building the trade

As any superstar would do, Durant is using his upcoming contract extension as leverage to manipulate his trade destination. His preferred teams include the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets. Considering the Spurs' wealth of trade assets, a deal centered around KD to San Antonio may be the Cavs' best opportunity to join the fray.

After trading for De'Aaron Fox at the deadline, the Spurs are clearly hoping to accelerate their rise to contention with young superstar Victor Wembanyama. A Durant deal could be a major piece in that, and the Cavaliers would be foolish not to try to help themselves in the process rather than sitting back to see a potential Texas dynasty form.

Finding a fourth team, the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers may show interest in facilitating the deal to build their stockpile of future cap flexibility and draft assets. Thus, a four-team deal could dramatically alter the landscape of both conferences as the Cavs bolster their depth and reshape the core with one trade.

Phoenix Receives:

Jarrett Allen

Devin Vassell

2027 First-Round Pick (via ATL)

San Antonio Receives:

Kevin Durant

Cleveland Receives:

Robert Williams III

Julian Champagnie

Duop Reath

Portland Receives:

Keldon Johnson

Pick No. 14

Two future second-round picks (via CLE)

While the talks between the Spurs and Suns have stalled over the inclusion of Stephon Castle, this trade remedies both team's needs by giving Phoenix a defensive-minded center and allows the Spurs to retain the reigning Rookie of the Year. As a result, the Cavs invest in Evan Mobley as the starting center and add a multitude of talented role plaeyrs around him.

In return, the Cavs acquire Robert Williams III from Portland to serve as a backup center with Duop Reath as a last-resort option at the end of the bench. Julian Champagnie was a breakout wing for the Spurs this season, shooting 37 percent from three-point range and showing impressive defensive talent after going undiscovered in his first few seasons. Adding another 6-8 wing with proven two-way value would be a major step forward for the Cavaliers, and Williams provides a high-end rebounding center to round out a presently shallow frontcourt rotation.

The Cavaliers would have to consider this trade

Losing Jarrett Allen would be a painful decision to make, but the Cavs may find it an inevitable one. After next season, Allen's salary rockets up by $8 million, making Cleveland an even more expensive roster. Considering his continued playoff struggles to fit with Mobley, moving on from Allen in a move that spreads salary across three complementary depth pieces could be the Cavs' best option this summer.

Despite William's injury concerns, the Cavs have the talent throughout the roster to give him enough rest throughout the season that the rebounding phenom could stay battle-ready for the postseason. When healthy, Williams consistently posts some of the league's best rebounding numbers, especially on the offensive glass. Those extra possessions could mean the difference between reaching the next round or going home early for the Cavaliers.

As for Champagnie, he is an incredibly cost-controlled talent for the impact he offers. This past season, Champagnie played in all 82 regular season games for the Spurs and provided constant 3-and-D production. In his third NBA season, the 23-year-old combo forward had a +2.8 on/off differential, ranking in the top third of all players at his position (per Cleaning the Glass).

The Cavaliers' two greatest flaws over the last few years has been underwhelming depth in the frontcourt and a lack of any real size on the wing. The acquisition of Hunter gave Cleveland a reliable presence, but the shallow frontcourt didn't allow the Cavs to get full value out of their newest wing, forcing him to play as a pseudo-big far too often. Williams and Champagnie not only push the Cavs to give Mobley a greater role next year but also fill in the gaps the team has needed for years.

If the Suns are looking for a defensive anchor in the post through a KD move, Allen is probably the best option they will find available. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, this trade makes them an even greater Eastern Conference contender with two high-end role players to elevate the remaining big three in The Land to new heights.