Former Cavaliers champion issues major indictment against Jarrett Allen

Donovan Mitchell predicted in his end-of-season press conference that the media would criticize and tear apart the Cleveland Cavaliers for another second round exit. He has already been proven correct.

Cleveland won 64 games in the regular season but could only win a single game against the four-seeded Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Cavs were outworked and bullied after having bullied the entire conference for the entire regular season. Indy was not scared of anything the Cavs threw at them, forcing Cleveland to play uncomfortably and make unforced errors. Cleveland's team-oriented offense devolved into iso-heavy hero ball.

Mitchell said he knew the media would "write us the [expletive] off", but he promised the Cavs would use that as fuel and motivation for next season. It sounds harsh and determined, but it was those same words the world heard after last year's gentleman sweep against the Boston Celtics. This time, the Cavaliers lost with homecourt advantage and a historically great offense.

The critiques of this group is in full swing, and the harshest words have come from unexpected sources. Cleveland's recent teams have been built on long-lasting chemistry, creating undying love for numerous fan favorites, both stars and role players. The 2016 Finals squad has been etched into Cleveland sports history forever, but that has not stopped those same former Cavs from holding this current team's feat to the fire.

Channing Frye blasts Cavaliers star for weak playoff performance

While Channing Frye was not a focal point of Cleveland's 2016 championship run, his veteran leadership and experience helped lift the Cavs over the edge. Frye averaged 6.7 points and shot over 50 percent from three-point range in the 2016 playoffs, presenting himself as a key role player throughout 17 appearances.

His success as a player has transitioned into a successful podcast co-hosted by his former Cavs teammate and current NBA commentator Richard Jefferson. On a recent episode of their show Road Trippin' the former Cavs champion pulled no punches as he lambasted Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen for his continued playoff disappearing acts.

"It's really been bothering me... Jarrett Allen is not a playoff big man. That is my statement. He is not physically dominant. He is not physically aggressive... At some point, as the main dude - the biggest dude on your team - you've gotta [expletive] somebody up once in a while." Channing Frye

The indictment of Allen took centerstage, and the rest of the podcast crew listened attentively to Frye's rant. The Arizona native argued that other big men do not respect Allen, noting Pacers center Myles Turner as a prime example after physically dominating Allen throughout the five-game series.

Although Allen started the series well, he finished with just six rebounds in the final two games. Conversely, Turner collected 14 boards - more than double what his former All-Star counterpart produced. Through the series, Cleveland won the rebounding battle significantly, but in key games and crunch moments, the Pacers had the advantage. Whether it was Allen allowing multiple offensive rebounds off missed free throws that led to a game two crushing loss or simply fading out of the offense, Allen disappeared. The Cavs needed him, but he was nowhere to be found.

Given Allen's playoff duds this year and his injury luck last postseason that sidelined him for the entire second round, Frye finished his fiery speech by saying Allen has been exposed as weak - the worst thing to be exposed as.

Richard Jefferson joined the conversation shortly after, saying that if the Cavaliers aren't going to be physical and aggression as a young team, it is hard to believe they will evolve next year. Given a bevy of frustrations thrown at the Cavs, do these perspectives hold water? Are the Cavaliers too weak to compete for the Finals?

Frye offers an incomplete truth

The Cavaliers as presently constructed are not built to physically dominate the competition, at least not with the starting lineup. On Cleveland's bench, a handful of physical, strong players are available. Namely, De'Andre Hunter showed grit against the Pacers, scrapping with Benedict Mathurin and using his physical strength to assume his position on the court. Isaac Okoro's defensive physicality benefitted the Cavs, but his offensive limitations still hamper his overall production.

Cleveland's starting five beats opponents through outside shooter and finesse. Evan Mobley has grown his physicality, but he is still more comfortable using his speed and shiftiness to beat his defender. His postup game is nearly non-existent, and Allen is arguably worse in the post. Instead, Allen's offensive talent relies on pick-and-roll situations, catching a timely pass on a quick cut to the rim.

Frye's words highlight part of the truth of the Cavaliers. Allen is not a weak player, but he is not a bruiser. If Allen were playing on a roster full of physically dominating teammates, he likely would not be exposed as often. As it currently stands, however, the Cavs employ two small guards, a myriad of small and wings and only one other big man alongside him in most lineups. While Cleveland has added bigger players recently, the overall depth chart is undersized and slender. The blame on Allen's physicality can only go so far without taking a look at the entire roster.

As the final line of defense for the Cavs, the most physical burden falls onto him. When his teammates fail to physically dominate their assignments, he faces the brunt of the blame. It does not mean Allen is not at fault, but he is not the only one deserving of the criticism. The Cavaliers may need a more physical center alongside Mobley to achieve their ceiling with the young star. In which case, it may be inevitable that Allen is on the way out.

As a team, Frye is correct. The Cavaliers are mentally and physically weaker than many rivals. Allen is a part of this problem, and at times he is the worst culprit. The former All-Star big has a tendency to settle for mediocrity in the face of adversity. His rebounding will vanish, and he is not assertive enough to force defenses to allow him into his spots. He will settle for what he is given, often becoming a non-factor offensively.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will not be a stronger team by asking Jarrett Allen to change his playstyle and suddenly put on more muscle and weight. Cleveland's lingering frontcourt problems are deeper. Allen is a highly-talented and dynamic big man. He plays an intelligent brand of basketball, and his selfless nature helps his teammates thrive. Still, the Cavaliers need more of what he does not offer. Cleveland lacks mental fortitude, and Frye is right. Sometimes, the Cavs need to be more physically dominant rather than shying away from the brutality of the NBA postseason.