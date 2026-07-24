Three-team Cavaliers trade could be dream offseason win nobody expected

The Cleveland Cavaliers are chasing a second LeBron James reunion this offseason, but the Cavs nonetheless need to bolster the depth chart to complement their star lineup.

Cleveland's draft assets are depleted after a series of deadline trades, acquiring James Harden, Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder. The Cavaliers' tradeable picks had already been slim since the Donovan Mitchell acquisition in 2022, meaning any further trades will challenge the Cavs' creativity.

This summer, Ellis' Cavaliers tenure came to a quick end as he signed a multi-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets. While Harden is fully expected to return, Cleveland's third and final deadline addition is seemingly approach an exit, too. Schröder is currently owed $14.8 million next season, ranking as the Cavs' fifth-highest salary in 2026-27. His financial standing has made him the top candidate for trade rumors, especially as the Cavaliers continue their pursuit for James.

Finding the right suitor for Schröder will likely require the Cavaliers to part with another second-round pick, further draining their limited stockpile. If, however, Clevleand can step away from the deal confident in the talent added, the pick is neglible from an asset management perspective. The possible trades that fit these needs are slim, but Bleacher/Report writer Greg Swartz recently posted the best-case scenario in a crafty three-team trade.

The perfect Schröder trade

At 33 years old, Schröder has more than a decade of NBA experience and has been a respected leader in the league for most of his time. While he has not been the All-Star captain or centerpiece of a franchise, his tenacity and energy make him a perfect mentor for any young team. Swartz's deal leverages that reputation, sending the German-born point guard to a team finally entering a much-needed rebuild.

-Cavs get two rotation pieces who can defend multiple positions.



-Myles Turner is an upgrade over Brook Lopez for Clippers as the starting center.



-Rebuilding Bucks get off Turner's contract, clear starting path for Kel'el Ware and collect a draft pick. pic.twitter.com/xr7HcGa0VM — Greg Swartz (@GregSwartzBR) July 21, 2026

Swartz posits a three-way swap to send Schröder and a 2032 second-rounder to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks deal Myles Turner to the LA Clippers, and LAC sends Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones, Jr. to the Cavs with Isaiah Jackson joining Milwaukee. Ultimately, the trade sets two contending franchises in each conference up for a more exciting season. The Clips replace Ivica Zubac just months after trading him to the Indiana Pacers, and the Cavaliers add a proven veteran wing and point guard.

If the Cavaliers evade the allure of star hunting this summer in an attempt to lure LeBron, trading Schröder for much-needed talent at positions of need would be an excellent maneuver. Regardless of James' eventual decision in free agency, both Jones and Dunn would contribute meaningfully to the Cavaliers' efforts next season. In another recent trade article, we covered the potential that Jones brings the Cavs, but the addition of Dunn further sweetens the deal.

As for the Clippers, Turner is a worthwhile starting center to join a young but hungry franchise. Headlined by Darius Garland, rookie Keaton Wagler (and potentially Brandon Ingram), LA is an ideal landing spot for Turner's prime years after the Bucks' tumultous tear down.

Ultimately, flipping Schröder for two reliable role players known for two-way impact is an irefutable win for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While this deal does not have the blockbuster names that many commentators believe LeBron wants to see, this trade would make the Cavs a perfect landing spot for any star forward with the rest of the roster already assembled, especially the Kid from Akron.