Cavaliers can save offseason after disastrous start with perfect trade

The Eastern Conference is stacking up star talent with Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Miami Heat and Jaylen Brown joining the Philadelphia 76ers. Oppositely, the Cleveland Cavaliers are sitting idle with a quiet offseason thus far.

On the first day of free agency, Cleveland's own free agents Keon Ellis and Dean Wade both exited for new starts. On day two, Cleveland's biggest potential trade target Jaylen Brown was finally shipped out from the Boston Celtics. The Cavs' entire offseason will undoubtedly hinges on LeBron James' decision for his next and final stop.

Cleveland is not going to make substantial moves until James has written a new contract, with or without the Cavaliers as the landing spot. Still, the Cavs have seemingly stayed active in trade talks, looking to shed salary and maintain Finals contention without re-entering the second apron this season. Two veteran Cavaliers, Max Strus and Dennis Schröder, have been linked to the trade market the most.

Schröder's $14.8 million salary this season is a mid-sized, reasonable contract. The newly-installed aprons of the luxury tax will still make his contract a negative trade asset, forcing Cleveland to include other pieces next to Schröder to move on. Strus, on the other hand, is a veteran sharpshooter owed $16.6 million next season. His 40.2 percent three-point shooting last season stands out to prove his clear offensive impact.

Cleveland's 30-year-old wing has served as a critical glue guy for the Cavaliers in three seasons with the franchise. Unfortunately for the Illinois native, his expiring contract makes him the team's best trade asset that does not require tearing apart the core four. If the Cavaliers hope to drop their cap sheet enough to afford more free agent talent and LeBron, trading Strus is a must.

Cleveland's best-possible Strus trade

Given Strus' on-court value, the Cavaliers likely don't want to ditch the fan-favorite veteran. If Cleveland is going to move on, finding another wing to maintain contention should be at the forefront of the Cavaliers' strategy. Looking west, the Cavs' most recent trade partner might make the perfect opportunity for a mutually beneficial deal.

The LA Clippers opened the offseason with one of the largest blockbuster deals of the summer. Kawhi Leonard rejoined his last championship franchise in the Toronto Raptors, adding another All-Star leader to the Cavs' path to the Finals. That deal accumulated two unprotected first-round picks, a first-round swap and two second-round picks for the Clips. Both unprotected firsts landed in the early 2030's, and the seconds followed suit.

LA has clearly pivoted from a win-now mindset to a youth movement spearheaded by former Cavalier All-Star Darius Garland and rookie guard Keaton Wagler. With the Cavs' recent trade history with the Clippers, both teams could easily be perfect candidates for another deal this summer. The Clippers are stockpiling distant draft capital while building a young core. The Cavaliers need to shed salary and keep their position in the Eastern Conference.

This deal accomplishes both. Jones makes $6.2 million less than Strus next season, and while both players are expiring deals, Strus would likely sign for less than Jones next year given Jones is entering his prime at 28 years old. The Clippers would gain more draft assets and add a cheap veteran player to mentor the young core.

Derrick Jones, Jr. is one of the premier veteran wings in the league after posting 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 block per game last year with the Clippers. His elite athleticism made his backdoor cuts to the rim for a lob finish breathtaking, and he has already shown on-court chemistry with Cavs' James Harden during their time together. Though Jones only shot 35.9 percent on 3.1 threes per game, his overall offensive impact would give the Cavaliers an constant scoring threat off the bench or in the starting five.

Defensively, DJJ ranks in the 83rd percentile for Defensive Positional Versatility, per Bball-Index. He is not an unmovable force on defense, but his size at 6-foot-6 and quickness make him a valuable two-way player. He would immediately be one of the Cavaliers' most reliable perimeter and isolation defenders, serving as the answer to Cleveland's endless search for a true point-of-attack player with actual offensive impact.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, a Strus departure is bittersweet, but the trade itself is impossible to reject. If the Clippers are ready to commit to a new generation of talent, the Cavaliers can offer a worthwhile package for a win-now player who is better suited competing for a title next season rather than waiting for rookies and young players to grow. Cleveland and LA know how to build a deal together, and this move is an obvious win-win for both squads.