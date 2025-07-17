Cavaliers newcomer proves himself to be the real deal in Summer League

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell short in a 94-86 loss to the Sacramento Kings in the 2025 NBA Summer League.

Cleveland's Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter, Jr. were out of action, leaving the Cavs without two impact leaders. Tyson was one of the Cavaliers' standout players this summer, and Porter missed his third consecutive match.

Their absences opened the pathway for rookie Tyrese Proctor to make an early impression in front of the Las Vegas crowd. With more on-ball responsibilities placed on the newcomer, he took full advantage of the chance to set himself apart. Leading the game with 35 points, Proctor is wasting no time making himself known.

The newest Cavalier shined, dishing out four assists and swiping two steals alongside his scoring outburst. While he struggled shooting from deep, hitting just four of his 14 three-point attempts, Proctor's on-ball confidence and quick trigger are inspiring signs for his potential with the Cavs. Additionally, Proctor kept his poise, shooting nine-for-nine at the free-throw line. Maintaining poise and putting on a confident two-way performance made him the star of the game.

Proctor filled the afternoon showdown with numerous highlights, slashing past defenders to get to the rim. In college, the Duke prospect was relegated primarily to shooting from the arc, but his Summer League versatility proves he brings more to the table than one-dimensional offense. With a four-year contract signed, Proctor is already paying off for the Cavs.

Tyrese Proctor is becoming a secret weapon for the Cavaliers

After three years with Duke, the 21-year-old guard joined the Cavaliers as a late second-round pick selection. The 6-foot-6 guard developed into a well-rounded talent with the Blue Devils by his junior year. Playing alongside Cooper Flagg, Proctor helped Duke reach the NCAA Division I Final Four, averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game his last season.

Billed as a long-range marksman, Proctor's early Summer League struggles should not be a major concern. His consistency from the charity stripe indicates he has the potential to become a lethal NBA sharpshooter. As a rookie on a contending roster, Proctor has a multitude of quality mentors to help him refine his game and enough support around him not to overwhelm himself with a need to lead the Cavaliers in year one.

If Proctor's shooting translates to the regular season and he dials in defensively, he could quickly contend for a spot in the rotation. The Cavaliers' backcourt will likely rest Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to reserve their energy for the playoffs. Staying ready and proving himself on those nights will make Proctor Cleveland's secret weapon and earn the Australian prospect respect as a draft night steal and legitimate NBA talent.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trusting in Proctor to make those strides forward and become that hidden gem they believe he can be. Cleveland gave Proctor a rare opportunity with a multi-year standard contract as a second-round rookie. He's already got the trust of the organization, and his Summer League display is already making the investment worthwhile.