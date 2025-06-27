Cavaliers surprise draft night heist is the perfect Ty Jerome replacement

The Cleveland Cavaliers found the perfect second-round draft selection at pick no. 49 after rival franchises passed on a proven combo guard talent.

Cleveland selected third-year Duke guard Tyrese Proctor, who entered the NBA Draft process as one of the elite sharpshooters in the 2025 class. Averaging 12.4 points while shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range, the 6-6 guard slid in the draft after being mocked as an early second-round pick. With a combination of size, volume shooting and solid playmaking, the Cavaliers are adding a perfect backcourt player on a cost-effective contract.

Wasting no time in securing a future with the Blue Devils prospect, NBA reporter Jake Fischer announced the Cavs intend to sign the Australian native to a multi-year deal and include him in the gameplan immediately.

Tyrese Proctor is going to Cleveland at No. 49, sources say, where the Cavaliers will sign the Duke guard to a multi-year deal. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 27, 2025

Ahead of the draft, the Cavaliers had spent considerable time working out with collegiate centers, searching for a backup big man behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. As Proctor continued to be passed up by other teams, though, he became a no-brainer selection when the Cavaliers were on the board. Instead, Cleveland brings in the Australian guard who was praised for his intelligent playmaking and knockdown shooting by Yahoo! Sports in a pre-draft profile.

Alongside his shooting and passing, Proctor earned praise for his defensive potential. Proctor has a 6-foot-7 wingspan and can be disruptive on and off the ball. Despite not having a first-round pick, the Cavaliers secured a do-it-all two-way guard who can perfectly complement Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell on day one.

Cleveland also selected Saliou Niang, a 6-foot-8 forward from Senegal who most recently played in Italy for Aquila Basket Trento. While Niang has been a fast riser among international prospects in recent weeks, the Cavs confirmed he will still play overseas as a draft-and-stash talent for his first year.

In General Manager Mike Gansey's post-draft press conference, he confirmed the Cavaliers had eyes on Proctor for a long time and were surprised he was still available at the 49th pick. Having evaluated the Australian combo guard as a first-round talent, the Cavs quickly jumped on the opportunity and matched that excitement with the multi-year standard deal. The extent of Proctor's playing time is likely to be decided by the rest of Cleveland's offseason, namely, with the future of Ty Jerome in question.

Proctor gives the Cavaliers Ty Jerome insurance

This summer, the Cavaliers enter the second apron and must navigate a harsh number of penalties and restrictions. With both Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill entering unrestricted free agency, the Cavs are potentially losing two of their best offensive forces off the bench.

Though the Cavaliers will reportedly prioritize retaining Jerome and Merrill, the luxury tax penalties allow rival organizations to outbid Cleveland. Jerome, a Sixth Man of the Year finalist this season, is expected to seek a substantial pay raise after a two-year, $5 million deal with the Cavaliers in 2023. As for Merrill, the journeyman sharpshooter found a stable home in Cleveland and could be a top wing free agent target for teams in need of an extra perimeter presence.

With the addition of Proctor on a multi-year deal, the Cavaliers can feel confident in the backcourt rotation regardless of the futures of Jerome and Merrill. Proctor is undoubtedly a spotlight steal of this draft, giving Cleveland a perfect gift in the second round. Across mock drafts, Proctor was expected to be selected in the mid- to late-thirties rather than falling nearly to the end of the night. For the Cavaliers, holding firm at pick number 49 could not have ended up with a better result.

After three seasons with Duke, Proctor joins the Cleveland Cavaliers as a polished two-way combo guard. With Cleveland securing a deep wing rotation after years of searching for the ideal starting small forward, securing a long-term fit for the backcourt could be one of the final depth pieces the Cavs need for a deep postseason run.