Local Cavaliers reporter predicts the next player on the way out

Outside of role player trades, consistency has been the Cleveland Cavaliers' calling card in roster construction, but another failed playoff run could end that.

The Cavaliers are nearing the end of the offseason holding onto a position as the top Eastern Conference contender. After three embarrassing postseason appearances, the Cavaliers need to take advantage of the weakened conference. As rival squads deal with injury woes leading to lost seasons for key star players, the Cavs' path to the Finals is as clear as ever in the modern era.

An inflated cap sheet and brutal penalties for remaining above the luxury tax second apron is likely putting a strict window of opportunity for this Cavs squad to accomplish the ultimate goal. Last season, Cleveland enjoyed three players named to the All-Star squad and two also earning All-NBA nods, but it was not enough to push past last year's ceiling. Falling short in five games in the second round, the Cavaliers are entering a make-or-break season.

In a recent episode of the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast, co-host and local Cavs reporter Ethan Sands gave his perspective on what could happen if the team reaches a breaking point.

"Max Strus might be the first person to ask out. Max Strus might be the first person to throw his hands up like, ‘this thing isn’t working.'" Ethan Sands

Cleveland's veteran wing Max Strus is one of the few players on roster who has reached the NBA Finals before, making it with the Miami Heat in 2023 in a contest against the Denver Nuggets. Since the defeat, Strus has been adamant on his desire to win it all. With the Cavaliers, he has served as the starting small forward in his two seasons with The Land. If the Cavs fail to make another step forward, though, Sands believes Strus could request a change of scenery.

Max Strus is the Cavaliers' best non-star trade piece

If the Cavaliers playoff run falls short again, change would become inevitable. For three offseasons, the Cavs have endured a volley of trade rumors and drama surrounding the core four. Despite rising price tags and questions of redundancy, Cleveland has stuck to the core and refused to reframe it. With another postseason failure, Strus might be the first name to hit the trade block if the Cavaliers continue their loyalty to the core.

In the 2026-27 season, Strus will be an expiring $16.6 million contract. On a mid-size deal with proven playoff experience, Strus would be a valuable trade asset for the Cavaliers to dangle over the trade market. With Cleveland's limitations in signing free agents, moving on from Strus would be best done through a trade rather than losing him in free agency with no route to finding a reliable replacement.

Even with Strus' commitment to the Cavaliers as a veteran leader, Cleveland's front office may not be keen on offering a multi-year extension if Strus seeks any substantial pay raise. Rather than potentially overpaying Strus, especially if his postseason performance mirrors his 0-for-8 game five, the Cavaliers would have ample opportunity to offer a gritty veteran on the trade market.

Additionally, the Cavaliers' needs on the wing have shifted dramatically since Strus' arrival in the 2023 offseason. Originally, Cleveland was in a desperate search for a 3-and-D starting small forward. Though more suitable as a two-guard, Strus' confident and quick trigger from the arc made him the best candidate to join the squad that summer. In his two Cavs seasons, Strus has fulfilled that role with an average of 11 points per game while shooting 36.4 percent on more than six three-pointers per game.

Throughout that time, the Cavaliers have built a robust wing rotation that may make him more expendable than expected. With De'Andre Hunter, Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson filling out the forward depth chart, the Cavs could prioritize a Strus trade to complement the frontcourt depth on a long-term deal. Hunter's arrival may already push Strus out of the starting lineup this coming year, leaving his position with his franchise less certain than before.

Max Strus has never shown anything but an unwavering focus on winning with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Sands' perspective could prove to be right if the Cavs cannot give Strus the opportunity for a championship that he hopes to achieve.