Cleveland Cavaliers playoff outlook after record-breaking 2024-25 season

For the first time in a long time, the best team in the respective NBA conferences is a young, hungry contender with a lot to prove. Notably, the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference look prepared to make a statement in the postseason after two years of disappointing finishes.

With 63 wins, the Cavaliers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference, placing them ahead of the reigning champions Boston Celtics. The Cavs overcame numerous rival contenders, sweeping multiple regular season series along the way. After a summer of fiery rumors and potential change, Cleveland's loyalty to a young core and a change in coaching direction has transformed a nearly identical squad into an emerging titan.

Through 79 games, the Cavaliers hold the top offensive rating and eighth-highest defensive rating, meeting the standards for a long playoff run. Cleveland has steadily improved their final outcome year by year, reaching the first round after a Play-In Tournament shortcoming. The Cavs then achieved a trip to the conference semifinals the following year, falling short to the eventual champs in five games.

The Cavs set new franchise records multiple times, including three double-digit winning streaks for the first time in team history. Cleveland began the season 15-0, the greatest opening run since joining the Association in 1970 as an expansion franchise. The regular season impact gave the Cavs three All-Stars for the first time since LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were in the Land.

Considering their regular season success, Cleveland's playoff outlook is greater than ever since LeBron James' 2018 departure, headlined by Donovan Mitchell's All-NBA campaign and Evan Mobley's leap into stardom. Both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen were selfless yet impactful stars, perfectly completing coach Kenny Atkinson's system to maximize the core four's talents.

The Cavaliers finally are healthy entering the postseason

While a lack of experience and offensive redundancy spoiled Cleveland's runs in the past three years, health to key contributors has been equally as devastating. Allen, the Cavs' integral post presence, suffered a severe rib injury in the first round in last year's series against the Orlando Magic, missing the entirety of the second round. Garland lost his season to a freak injury, fracturing his jaw and losing roughly 15 pounds in the process.

The Cavaliers' unfortunate injuries hampered their possibilities to win, compounding their preexisting insecurities. Allen has been available for each competition thus far, setting the standard defensively and improving with each passing game. The Cavaliers will see the best version of Allen in the playoffs, a confident and reliable center with a hunger to win.

Outside of a mild ankle sprain to Mitchell, the Cavaliers are in good health entering the playoffs. Mitchell rolled his ankle running back from a made layup, tripping over Keon Ellis in a frustrating home defeat to the Sacramento Kings. The Cavs star guard returned to the court roughly five minutes of game time later, but he is likely to miss the rest of the regular season to keep cautious.

Throughout the entire regular season, Atkinson prioritized health by trusting his bench depth and limiting his stars to under 30 minutes per game for the first half of the season. Entering the playoffs, Atkinson's understanding of the talent across the depth chart allows him to keep his stars safe continuously.

Cleveland's dynamic offense

After powering through a lengthy slump with a brutal schedule following the All-Star break, the Cavaliers have reclaimed the top spot in team three-point shooting, connecting on 38.4 percent of their long-range attempts this year. The Cavs struggled to threaten defenses from deep in recent years, finishing the seasons in the middle third across the league.

Cleveland's offense has no singular approach. The dynamic backcourt often leads the way, but the Cavs have entrusted the frontcourt of Mobley and Allen to playmake and orchestrate more often than before. Mitchell has evolved his playmaking and court vision this season, threading the needle and finding the open man. Ty Jerome's emergence as a one-man-band on offense has given the star guards a chance to rest without losing all fire power on offense.

Isaac Okoro, though inconsistent, was much improved from the arc, shooting 35.9 percent from three. Mobley increased his volume to 3.2 threes per game, connecting 37.3 percent of the time. Cleveland's improved three-point shooting has not only added another element to the offense, it has opened up the paint and allowed the bigs to dominate more often. Currently, 54.2 percent of the Cavaliers' field goals come from within the arc, shooting 66.6 percent within five feet of the basket.

Since Allen and Mobley were paired together in the frontcourt, the Cavs' identity built itself through defensive reliability and versatility. With Atkinson at the helm, Cleveland finally found their footing on offense. The addition of De'Andre Hunter adds another elite shooter, filling the Cavaliers' greatest need.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers approach their third consecutive postseason run, there is little to feel disappointed about this team. The true test is ahead, but the Cavs have the star talent, potential and leadership to raise the Larry O'Brien for the first time since the historic 2016 comeback.