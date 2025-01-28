The Cleveland Cavaliers are overlooking their best realistic trade target

Should the Cleveland Cavaliers enter the final days before the trade deadline as a buyer, they could push themselves atop the NBA as a title favorite with the right move.

Cleveland has a multitude of talented stars and role players around them, but their undersized backcourt and wing rotations have left them shorthanded against numerous rival competitors. Unsurprisingly, the Cavaliers brass focused their trade efforts toward the top prize of the market, Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets. The veteran 40-percent three-point shooter has caught the eye of almost every franchise, and his skillset would certainly bolster the Cavs.

With a player eyed by 29 franchises, the Cavaliers would enter a harsh bidding war for Johnson. Not only does his $23.5 million salary force Cleveland to part with a legitimate talent to match salary, they lack legitimate draft capital to sway the Nets to take their deal over another. After the Utah Jazz chose to forfeit their rights to three future Cavs swaps with the Phoenix Suns, the league is likely indicating that expectations are that Cleveland will have less valuable draft picks in the foreseeable future.

Shifting focus from Brooklyn, Cleveland can still find a great trade piece to add size and depth to the wing. It may not be a blockbuster headline that shocks the fanbase, but finding a playoff contributor would be a major game changer for a Finals hopeful on a collision course with the reigning champion Boston Celtics.

What the Cavaliers need in a trade

The ideal trade for Cleveland would allow them to retain their core four and their top role players Dean Wade, Caris LeVert and Ty Jerome. This trio of Cavaliers has given the squad a significant boost on the way to the Eastern Conference's leading record. While LeVert has been named in plenty of trade rumors due to his expiring contract, the Cavs should prioritize holding onto him if possible.

As for the player in return, filling out Cleveland's bench rotation with another big combo 3-and-D forward next to Wade is the top target. Currently, Wade is the Cavs' only wing defender above 6'5" as Max Strus, Isaac Okoro and Sam Merrill all face a significant size disadvantage against plenty of other competitors. Height is far from the only aspect that defines a modern NBA wing, as players near this same size have successfully played all five positions in recent years.

The Cavaliers, though, also have an undersized backcourt and no real frontcourt depth. Trading for a backup center could alleviate some issues, but Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will take the vast majority of minutes at the five spot, especially in the postseason. Another tall, versatile wing allows both bigs to rest when needed without losing size and defensive intensity immediately.

If Johnson is out of Cleveland's price range, finding a hidden gem could prove to be less difficult than expected. Last season, a former EuroLeague veteran quickly built a reputation as a reliable two-way presence, traded mid-season and forgotten about since.

Cleveland's best trade target

An effective, tall 3-and-D player is hard to find at a reasonable price. They have become the most coveted position in the NBA, especially for the supporting cast around stars. Currently, though, Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio has fallen completely under the radar after proving to be one of the Utah Jazz's best forwards last year.

In the 2023-24 season, the Italian wing averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and nearly one block per game between the Jazz and Pistons. He shot 40.1 percent from deep, eclipsing 42 percent in 16 games with Detroit. His per-36 numbers reached 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds with 7.3 three-pointers attempted. Although Fontecchio is often in a small, low-usage role, he is an impact player.

Fontecchio not only provides three-point shooting and a tall frame at 6'8", but he is also comfortable playing either forward position. Prior to his trade to Detroit, Fontecchio spent 90 percent of his time at the three, but he swiftly transitioned into a power forward with the Pistons.

During last regular season, Fontecchio had a +8.0 point differential, ranking in the 87th percentile (per Cleaning the Glass). His offensive differential was +1.9 (68th percentile), paired with a -6.1 defensive differential (90th percentile). The 29-year-old's mix of defense, offense and positional versatility is wildly appealing; however, the Pistons have significantly lessened his role since changing coaches this offseason. For some reason, Fontecchio has lost favor.

Given Fontecchio's small role, starting conversations for him may take less convincing than plenty of other options. Additionally, matching salaries is no problem. The Pistons owe Fontecchio just $8.3 million this year, meaning the Cavaliers could swiftly match this deal with a handful of players in a one-for-one deal. Attaching second-round draft capital for an underutilized player would not cost the Cavs their 2030 first-round swap or 2031 unprotected first.

Truthfully, Fontecchio would not make the immediate impact Johnson would make. He may be best suited off the bench with Wade starting. What he provides, though, is a low-cost, high-impact player ignored by the rest of the league. If Wade suffers another bout with injuries, the Cavaliers will not face the same lineup complications they currently have.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson has not shied away from the team's problems with bigger wings. Currently, Wade is the only answer. Georges Niang puts forward an attempt, but his lack of athleticism gets him caught in unnecessary foul trouble too often. Giving the Cleveland Cavaliers one more option on the wing could be the final piece of the championship puzzle, and Fontecchio might be the perfect fit. They just have to look his way.