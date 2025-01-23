3 Under-the-radar trade targets the Cavaliers should be asking about

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the top potential buyers ahead of the February 6 buzzer.

Cleveland is leading the NBA with the top regular season record halfway through the season, making them a dominant contender in the team's third consecutive playoff push around the same core. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen comprise the Cavs' star lineup, surrounded by high-impact role players. Still, the Cavaliers have areas of need that should be hopefully addressed at the deadline with a clever move.

Given the Cavs' league-best record, there is plenty of reasons for them to stay quiet and head into the playoffs trusting in the same cohesion that kept them unchanged over the offseason. Cleveland's front office has consistently stayed patient in the modern era, building off internal development and chemistry. Coach Kenny Atkinson has unlocked much of the untapped potential in his first season, and it may make the Cavs view trades as superfluous.

With recent rumors linking Cleveland to Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Cameron Johnson again, though, then a trade may indeed be in the future for this Cavs squad. If Cleveland strikes out on Johnson, they may still search the trade market for a similar type of player to bolster their wing depth with another big combo forward who can play on both ends of the court. Unsurprisingly, this archetype comes at a high price, as every NBA team (and those yet to exist) is hoping to win the sweepstakes just as much.

The largest hurdle for the Cavs to add Johnson, outside of competing offers from other teams, is his high salary. Johnson is owed roughly $23.5 million this season, but his contract makes him affect cap sheets at over $27 million. If the Nets veteran is unattainable, the Cavaliers do not have to give up. The league has a gold mine of under-the-radar trade targets Cleveland should call about this deadline.

Cleveland should ask Detroit about Simone Fontecchio

Last season, Italian forward Simone Fontecchio emerged as one of the best role players on the Utah Jazz. The 6'7" forward made an immediate two-way impact, shooting 39.1 percent from deep on 4.7 three-point attempts per game. After a mid-season trade to the Detroit Pistons took him off the market, Fontecchio continued to make it rain from three, draining over 40 percent in 16 games played.

This season, though, the 29-year-old forward has seen a dramatic drop in playing opportunities. He has only played in 17.9 minutes each night, dipping his scoring average down to 6.4 points. Advanced stats also mirror a drastic drop off this year. Last year, Fontecchio was in the top 10 percentile for opponent point differential. This year, though, he has fallen to the 32nd percentile. Offensively, he has been a negative impact, as well.

While this could be alarming, the Cavaliers could bet on Fontecchio's past impact as an indicator of his true value as an underrated trade prospect. At just $8.3 million this season, Cleveland could easily match salary and take a chance on Fontecchio. The best version of him could give the Cavs a high-end combo forward capable of defending nearly every position while also punishing poor defense on the other end.

Given his lessened role in Detroit this season, the Cavs may be able to pry Fontecchio away and rebuild his value in the second half of the season.

Moses Moody is untapped potential

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the star power and veteran leadership to mold an under-valued prospect into a true NBA talent. Golden State Warriors wing Moses Moody could be that player for the Cavs, finding himself battling in an awkward position in Steve Kerr's rotation.

As the Warriors battle to reshape themselves back into a potential Western Conference contender, Moody has seemingly fallen into the background. In his fourth NBA season, Moody has still not carved a consistent role with Golden State, despite offering substantial production when he is given an opportunity. In eight games as a starter this year, Moody has averaged 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting lights out from three.

The 22 year old is an incomplete prospect, but his unreliable role has undoubtedly contributed to his complicated time in the Bay. Trading for Moody, though, is not perfectly simple. Though Moody is only owed just over $5 million this season, he is on a poison pill contract and will leap up to an $11.5 salary next year. If the Cavaliers target Moody, they would need to prioritize finanical flexibility the following offseason. This could cost them free-agent moves or might force them to make a bad trade to lower their cap sheet.

Still, the Cavaliers should make a call to find out the asking price for the young prospect. If the Warriors continue to explore adding star talent ahead of the deadline, Cleveland could get involved as a third team, taking Moody's poison pill contract on a bargain by sending out a more team-friendly contract in return.

Santi Aldama is a perfect backup big for the Cavs

If the Cavaliers pivot their sights to adding another frontcourt player behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, there is probably no better option than Santi Aldama. The Memphis Grizzlies big man plays the majority of his minutes at the four, but his size at 6'11" and his floor spacing make him an ideal backup center, as well.

This season, Aldama is shooting 37.6 percent from three-point range, averaging 13 points and 7.0 rebounds each night. This summer, he will enter restricted free agency. Currently, he is a cheap target at $3.9 million, and trading for him early could help the Cavs retain him in RFA. No reports have suggested the Grizzlies are hoping to part ways with the Spanish big man, but the Cavs should nonetheless keep their eyes on Aldama.

At 24 years old, Aldama is a young, high-impact front court option who will only get better. He not only fits into what the Cavaliers need this season, but he could be a pivotal piece for Cleveland's long-term future. If Memphis chases a star or needs to thin out their frontcourt rotation by the deadline, Cleveland would be a perfect landing spot for Aldama.

Matching Aldama's salary is simple, especially if Cleveland is willing to offer rookie Jaylon Tyson. Otherwise, it may need to take a larger trade with more pieces going both ways.

Any of these three players could boost the Cleveland Cavaliers' Finals chances. While they are all only hypothetical trade targets yet to be linked to the wine and gold, they could offer plenty of value to Cleveland if they can be added for the right price. Cleveland has few draft assets available left to deal, but finding a player hiding under the radar could be a low-cost avenue to building the next NBA champion roster.