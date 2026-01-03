Cavaliers’ only offseason win was an addition almost no one paid attention to

The Cleveland Cavaliers targeted veteran talent to fill necessary voids in the rotation this last offseason.

Despite the luxury tax's second apron restrictions, Cleveland maneuvered the summer with intentional targets. To start the offseason, the Cavs traded wing Isaac Okoro for Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball. Former Cavs player and son of team legend Larry Nance, Jr. signed to a one-year minimum contract to return to his hometown squad.

Signing Nance seemed like an absolute steal as the veteran big was expected to sign for more guaranteed money. Instead, his sacrifice to play for his hometown again looked like the best swing of the summer for Cleveland.

Ball's arrival gave the Cavaliers a legitimate backup point guard with size, defensive versatility and offensive playmaking. His Chicago tenure rebuilt his NBA reputation to become a reliable three-point shooter and dependable veteran leader.

Both players finished last season recovering from injury, but the Cavaliers put faith in their proven success and impact. Nance evolved his game from an undersized big man to a stretch big with solid rebounding and strength. Ball's improved shooting and continued defense and passing showcased his worth after returning from a two-year recovery after knee surgery.

The Cavaliers' offseason wins turned to losses

The potential homerun hits unfortunately have gone under, and the Cavaliers are hardly playing either Lonzo or Larry.

The second-generation Nance Cavalier is still recovering from a Grade 1 soleus strain which he sustained in November. Since his sidelining, the Cavs have relied on a mixture of Dean Wade, De'Andre Hunter and two-way forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin to fill his role

Before his injury, Nance struggled to produce on the court, posting career-low numbers, averaging 3.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 30.3 percent from three and 35.4 percent from the field. He had steadily been losing his foothold in the nightly rotation, and with the Cavaliers' latest upswing towards rebuilding their Eastern Conference dominance, he may not see the court consistently when he returns.

Cleveland entered the season with a plan to keep Lonzo healthy. So far, it has worked. Still, he has fallen out of the rotation in favor of Craig Porter, Jr.. Lonzo's underwhelming offensive efficiency has triggered opposing defenses not to put a defender on him and allow him to shoot at will. He his shooting below 30 percent from the field and just over 25 percent from three.

The Cavaliers' primary offseason moves have all fallen apart so far, but their last-minute acquisition is quickly becoming their biggest win to add grit to the frontcourt and maintain their interior presence.

Thomas Bryant is exactly what the Cavaliers need

Signed to a one-year minimum deal shortly before the season's open, former Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant joined the same team he had just helped kick out of second round of the playoffs a few months earlier.

Bryant did not see the court early in the season, instead watching from the bench as the team's poor start to the season. As injuries mounted and coach Kenny Atkinson had fewer and fewer healthy options to put on the floor, the 6-foot-9 big man finally grabbed his opportunity.

Backing up Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen as the third-unit center, Bryant is averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game. In his best performance of the year, Bryant scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots against the New Orleans Pelicans two days before Christmas.

His on-court presence has been inconsistent, still missing games at times in favor of Mobley and Allen. When he has taken the floor, though, he has impacted the Cavs on both ends of the court. He is not an elite-level shot blocker or interior defender, but he injects energy and physicality to the Cavaliers against bigger opponents.

Another skill Bryant occasionally flashes, he is a decent three-pointer threat. Against the Pelicans, he shot two-of-two from deep after shooting two-of-three one game prior. He is confident to take outside shots, offering floor spacing that Allen cannot. Bryant has occasionally fallen into foul trouble, but he is often a positive talent on the floor and is quickly rising the rankings as not only a rotational piece, but also a fan favorite.

Over recent seasons, the Cavs have continually found short-term rental backup centers from Robin Lopez to a return for Tristan Thompson. Though Thompson flashed his former grit and talent in streaks, he failed to maintain the Cavaliers game-to-game. Finding a legitimate bench center was a necessity for success this season, and if Bryant continues to work, re-signing him next summer might be a must-have move for the front office.

As the Cleveland Cavaliers' season wears on, Bryant will likely overtake both his fellow newcomers. While Nance and Ball face a fight to reclaim a rotation spot, Bryant will only continue establishing himself as a mainstay for the regular season and beyond.