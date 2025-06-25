Cavaliers have perfect blueprint to trade into Top 10 of NBA Draft

The Phoenix Suns hold the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2025 first-round pick after a series of trade spurred on by the 2022 Donovan Mitchell blockbuster.

Without a first-round pick and sitting in the second luxury tax apron, the Eastern Conference contender has limited options to add talent this summer without a major shift in the roster. The Cavs have been named in a handful of rumors, notably around Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen. Though Brian Windhorst confirmed the Cavaliers had multiple calls and discussions surrounding acquiring Kevin Durant from the Suns, his move to the Houston Rockets leaves the Cavs less likely to ship the All-Star point guard.

Cleveland may manage to find a hidden talent later in the second round, but finding a route into the first round for a cost-controlled, high-potential contributor could be on the table after last year's draft laid the blueprint. As a team aiming to win now in a wide open east, Cleveland can recreate the Minnesota Timberwolves' draft charades one year later.

Cleveland can repeat Minnesota's bid for Rob Dillingham

Since drafting Anthony Edwards and trading for Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves have shown strategic aggression to build the best possible contender around the superstar shooting guard. The Karl-Anthony Towns trade for Julius Randle is one of the franchise's most memorable recent deals, but last year's draft night included a bold move by Minnesota that gave them a talented young point guard while avoiding luxury tax restrictions.

The Timberwolves traded their 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round swap to the San Antonio Spurs for the draft rights to Rob Dillingham, the eighth overall pick. Minnesota believed that Dillingham could be an ideal point guard of the future as veteran Mike Conley reaches the end of his career. By trading for draft rights before Dillingham officially signed his contract, the T-Wolves did not have to worry about salary matching to add a top-10 rookie to the books.

As one of the few NBA teams seemingly willing to stay in the second apron next season, the Cavaliers could replicate the Timberwolves' trade to move into or near the top 10 of the 2025 draft. With franchises like the Brooklyn Nets holding multiple first-round picks inside and outside the lottery, Cleveland could offer the same package of a 2031 first and a 2030 swap to steal a top prospect. With smaller contracts like Dean Wade and Craig Porter, Jr., the Cavs could sweeten the deal enough to secure a pick if a team is hesitant.

Recently, we covered a draft star the Cavs could target, and if Cleveland sees a certain player as a seamless long-term fit to elevate and complement the core, Minnesota proved the pathway to make it work. While a first-year player may experience the same lack of playing time as Jaylon Tyson did last season, adding a young cost-effective player with potential is sometimes the perfect opportunity few contenders ever enjoy.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have followed an opposite path to the Timberwolves since adding Mitchell, opting to avoid risky trades and stand pat with the core four. Considering Cleveland's continued playoff failures in contrast to the Wolves' deep runs, it may be time for the Cavs to consider a more aggressive route toward the title if they plan to stay in the second apron.