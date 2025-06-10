The NBA draft star who could make a blockbuster Cavaliers deal worth it

The Cleveland Cavaliers need change in the frontcourt, and the NBA Draft is the perfect place to find it.

Recently, we have taken a look at some hidden draft talent the Cavaliers could talent in the second round. Cleveland's front office is seemingly targeting a big man in the draft to complement Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt rotation. With a handful of proven college prospects with years of collegiate success and experience, the Cavs could add a talented big on a team-friendly, multi-year deal.

Yet, as trade rumors continue to circle around the Cavaliers like sharks around a sinking life raft in the ocean, the team's best option may be making an unexpected draft night blockbuster. Cleveland trusts in the core four, but the NBA's latest tax penalties could force one of the Cavs' best stars to part ways.

Namely, Darius Garland has found himself embroiled in trade rumors once again. Though the Cavaliers are not actively shopping their star point guard, rumors suggest the team is listening to offers. Allen joins the trade rumor mill, too, as the Cavs lean into Mobley's offensive growth. Despite a surgery possibly lessening Garland's trade value, Cleveland's inflated payroll may still force them into a new direction with the core.

With the NBA Draft a few weeks away, a small number of lottery-bound organizations may have their eyes set on playoff contention sooner rather than later, making a young prospect less desirable. The New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets are three teams with intentions of competing for postseason success next year but also hold a top-10 pick in this year's draft.

Whether right or not, the Cavs may determine the best path forward is breaking the core and restructure to avoid the tax restrictions. If any of these three franchises calls to add his or Allen's services, the Cavaliers must consider taking a deal that brings back that team's draft pick for one game-changing talent.

Khaman Maluach changes everything for the Cavaliers

Duke freshman and teammate of Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, may be the most eye-catching center in this year's draft. Standing at over seven feet tall, the Blue Devil center has an astounding 9-foot-8 standing reach, one inch longer than Victor Wembanyama's measurement ahead of his draft night.

Maluach offers a traditional rim-protecting defensive anchor and a dangerous lob threat. While he is not a floor spacer, his tall frame is more filled out than Mobley's or Allen's, and he has already proven to know how to use his physical frame to his advantage. Adding him alongside Mobley could create the league's most intimidating frontcourt presence, especially as Cleveland's Defensive Player of the Year continues to extend his scoring beyond the perimeter.

In college, Maluach averaged 8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. At 16 years old, he became the third-youngest player to compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, playing for South Sudan and becoming a standout talent on the global scene. As the Cavs battle to become a more physical team, Maluach's preexisting international professional experience and collegiate success suggest he could make an immediate impact on the future of the organization.

Where Maluach could improve the Cavaliers the most is in rebounding. Though Maluach did not lead college athletes in raw rebounding numbers, he was one of the best offensive rebounders in the NCAA. The Duke product had a 16.5-percent offensive rebounding rate, averaging 7.8 offensive boards per 100 possessions. With his ability to position himself and predict a shot's trajectory, Maluach shows talent beyond his age to help secure extra possessions for his team. This talent could instantly elevate the Cavaliers and put fear in any opponent on a nightly basis.

Securing Maluach is no easy task. As mentioned above, the Cavs' only pathway to adding Flagg's teammate would be to go from having no pick in the first round to entering the top 10 range. That kind of leap only comes with a blockbuster trade, forcing Cleveland to say goodbye to Garland or Allen. If that pathway forward becomes the Cleveland Cavaliers' only likely option, though, adding a top draft prospect such as Maluach could prove to be a worthwhile return in a larger deal.