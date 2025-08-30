Lonzo Ball trade will backfire on the Cavaliers at the worst possible time

The Cleveland Cavaliers' trade for Lonzo Ball will go bust because the 27-year-old guard has never finished a season healthy. He was close in 2020, but he missed the final game inside the bubble for the Pelicans after rumors he checked out (subscription required). Ball has never played more than 63 games in a season and is still looking for his first playoff experience. He can’t get it because he is never healthy enough to finish a season.

Ball has played just 70 total games in the last four seasons combined because of knee and wrist injuries. The knee issues are especially problematic. Few thought he would play again after missing two full seasons. The 6’6 guard can no longer handle a massive workload and must be used in a specific role to maximize his production.

The Cavs won 64 regular-season games, but the season was viewed as a disappointment after they crashed out in the second round of the playoffs. It is championship or bust in Cleveland. Ball sounds fantastic on paper, but he won’t be able to help when they need him most if history tells the tale.

Lonzo Ball trade will backfire on the Cavaliers in the playoffs

Cleveland hopes Ball can be their version of Alex Caruso on the Thunder. He has proven to be a plus shooter and defensive menace who can make an impact on both ends of the floor. The injuries have sapped his athleticism, but not eliminated his impact.

The Cavs only gave up Isaac Okoro to acquire Ball. The wing played a limited role in their 2025 playoff run and is a flawed player. It was not a massive loss, but Cleveland hopes Ball can make a larger impact.

He became even more important with Max Strus’ injury. The wing won’t be ready to start the season, and Ball will help fill his minutes.

The 6’6 guard will make no impact if he’s unable to play. Fans have an eight-year sample that says Lonzo won’t play in his team’s last game of the season. Could this finally be the first year he finishes healthy? Anything is possible, but it is difficult to expect.

This has been a problem for years in Chicago. The Bulls loved his on-court impact, but couldn’t get him to play enough to matter. The 27-year-old should be in his prime, but the devastating injuries could immediately catch up to him. It feels the Cavs will now be left holding the bag.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were eager to get some size in the backcourt. Ball gives them a change of pace and a defensive upgrade on Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. The two stars should allow Cleveland to limit Lonzo to a smaller bench role that hopefully keeps him healthy.

If not, this trade will look disastrous for the Cavs. History suggests that is where this is heading. Fans can hope for the best, but they should not be surprised if Ball is unable to play in the playoffs.